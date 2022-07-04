A BC Transit bus was hit by a Purolator van on June 30, 2022, near Castlegar. File photo

A BC Transit bus was hit by a Purolator van on June 30, 2022, near Castlegar. File photo

Woman critically injured after Purolator van crashes into BC Transit bus near Castlegar

The 19-year-old woman is a student from Quebec

A woman is on life support after a van collided with a BC Transit bus on Highway 3A near Castlegar on Thursday.

RCMP said in a statement Monday that the bus was headed eastbound when it was sideswiped by an oncoming Purolator courier cube van just after 4:30 p.m.

The bus was carrying 16 students visiting from Quebec as part of a Selkirk College program. One of them was an 19-year-old woman who was sitting next to the window where the van hit the bus.

She was transported first to Trail’s Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, then to Kelowna General Hospital. RCMP say she is not expected to survive.

The highway was closed for several hours. RCMP Victim Assistance and Selkirk College counsellors have since begun helping the students who were on the bus.

RCMP are requesting any witnesses to come forward, specifically those who may have seen the van drive into traffic. Anyone with information is asked to call BC Highway Patrol Nelson at 250-354-5180 and cite file 2022-3153.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story stated the victim was 18 years old. RCMP have updated their information to say she is 19.

Previous story
Major drug bust at B.C. border crossing
Next story
Flood threat recedes, but Fraser River still high near Langley

Just Posted

Kids interact with the Museum of Surrey mascot Raj the Raccoon at the museum June 25. (Photo submitted: Museum of Surrey)
Museum of Surrey kicks off summer event season with family celebration

The Arkells perform in Cloverdale as part of the City of Surrey’s 2022 Canada Day event, the first in-person July 1 event since 2019. (Photo submitted: City of Surrey)
Canada Day celebration returns to Cloverdale after two-year hiatus

Left to right: Carl Johan Pedersen, Lorraine Provan’s great grandfather, Pauline Hjerdis Carlsen Provan, Lorraine Provan’s mother also wearing the Olympics sweater, Gertina Carlsen, Lorraine Provan’s grandmother, Johnny Selmar Carlsen, Lorraine Provan’s uncle holding Lorraine Provan, Pamela Bonar’s grandmother. (Contributed photo)
90-year-old photos from White Rock recovered

Statue of Lady Justice at Vancouver law courts. (File photo: Black Press Media)
Surrey man convicted of beheading roommate, desecrating body loses appeal of murder conviction