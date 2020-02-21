Witnesses wanted: Single-bike crash on Fraser Highway seriously injures male rider, 29

The exact cause of nighttime collision remains under investigation, Surrey RCMP say

The 17900-block of Fraser Highway, as shown on Google Maps.

Surrey Mounties hope to talk to someone who can shed light on a single-bicycle crash that seriously injured a man.

The 29-year-old rider was found injured in the 17900-block of Fraser Highway, at about 9:25 p.m. on Tuesday evening (Feb. 18).

The bike, modified with a gas engine, was headed westbound when it collided with a metal pole. The rider was sent to hospital and remains in serious condition, police say.

The exact cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Investigators believe there are witnesses to this collision who were in the area and have not yet spoken to police.

“We are not only seeking to speak to people who saw the impact of the collision, but anyone who may have witnessed the circumstances prior to the collision,” said Surrey RCMP Constable Richard Wright in a news release.

“We are also asking for any available dash-cam or cell phone videos relating to this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP by calling 604-599-0502.