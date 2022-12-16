Wintry mix of weather coming this weekend for Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley

A wintry mix of either snow or showers, followed by strong winds, and frigid temperatures are in the forecast for the Lower Mainland this weekend.

The winter weather is forecast to hit the Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, Whistler, and Sea to Sky – Squamish to Whistler, according to the special weather statement issued before lunch on Dec. 16.

“On Saturday, precipitation will fall as light flurries or showers – depending on temperature and elevation.”

That means two to four centimetres of snow can be expected across the region initially. For Metro Vancouver, snowfall is mainly expected in higher terrain.

But then between Saturday night to Sunday, an arctic front will move across the south coast and bring heavy flurries to the region.

“Currently, there is still large uncertainty associated with the timing of this system.”

Recent modelling indicates total snowfall amounts near 10 centimetres are likely for the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler, and the Sea to Sky highway. About five centimetres are possible over Metro Vancouver.

With the passage of the arctic front on Sunday, strong outflow winds will bring in cold arctic air and temperatures falling five to 10 degrees below seasonal average.

RELATED: One year ago was pretty frosty

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:

jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weatherSevere weather