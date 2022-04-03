A DriveBC image of the current conditions at the Coquihalla Summit. Heavy snow is expected to bring 25 to 40 centimetres of snow by Tuesday, April 5.

A DriveBC image of the current conditions at the Coquihalla Summit. Heavy snow is expected to bring 25 to 40 centimetres of snow by Tuesday, April 5.

Winter storm warning issued for Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt

Prolonged snowfall event to bring 25 to 40 cm at Coquihalla Summit

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt.

News of the coming snowstorm was first issued by Environment Canada in a special weather statement on Saturday, April 2. On April 3, it was upgraded to a winter storm warning.

RELATED: Special weather statement in effect for Coquihalla Highway

An approaching Pacific storm is expected to drop 25 to 40 centimetres at the Coquihalla Summit. Rainfall will turn into light snow today, with snow levels rising from near 1,000 to 1,200 metres this afternoon.

The storm will intensify overnight with snow levels lowering even further. Heavy snow is expected through Monday, before turning into flurries by Tuesday afternoon.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” Environment Canada’s warning says. “Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

RELATED: Rainfall warning in effect for Lower Mainland

Environment Canada weather

Previous story
Rainfall warning in effect for Lower Mainland
Next story
B.C. SAR team’s truck, tools stolen in Cariboo

Just Posted

A rainfall warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver, and a special weather statement is in effect for the Fraser Valley. (Black Press files)
Rainfall warning in effect for Lower Mainland

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of April 3

Pickleball player Greg Grasher at South Surrey Recreation Centre in 2017. (File photo: Aaron Hinks)
Surrey pickleball, hockey tourneys get most Sport Tourism Grants among first bids for 2022

Marianna Volynets places a vinok, a traditional Ukrainian wreath, on a woman’s head during the ‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ in White Rock Saturday morning (April 2, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)
‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ draws hundreds in White Rock