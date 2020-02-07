White Rock’s extreme-weather shelter (15262 Pacific Ave) is open this weekend. (File photo)

Winter coats needed for White Rock weather shelter

Donations sought as average of 20 guests hunker down nightly

Warm, waterproof coats are needed at White Rock’s extreme-weather shelter.

Volunteer co-ordinator Joan McMurtry appealed for donations in an email to Peace Arch News Friday morning, in which she also advised that the shelter would be open this weekend.

Operating out of Star of the Sea Hall , at 15262 Pacific Ave., the shelter has been averaging 20 guests on recent nights – which have been particularly wet – McMurtry said.

The shelter is open from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

READ MORE: As temperature dips, numbers rise at White Rock extreme-weather shelter

Friday morning, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement advising of heavy winds – up to 70 km/h – anticipated to start midday and continue through Saturday.

READ MORE: Strong winds heading for Lower Mainland

Anyone with coats to donate – useful coats have previously been described as “warm and wind- and wet-proof” – may drop them off to the Peninsula United headquarters, at 15639 24 Ave.

