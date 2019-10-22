Windstorm knocks out power for 10,000 in north and central B.C.

Power slowly being restored, BC Hydro says

Power is out for nearly 10,000 customers in B.C.’s north, central Interior and Cariboo regions, according to BC Hydro.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, people in 100 Mile House, Williams Lake, Quesnel, Prince George, Vanderhoof, and Burns Lake are without power due to a morning wind storm.

In the Williams Lake area power has been restored to all customers except the outage that spans a length of Dog Creek Road and to the community of Dog Creek.

There are still multiple outages east of Lac La Hache, 108 Mile Ranch and 105 Mile House.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Surrey tops list of most delayed, congested TransLink bus routes
Next story
Qualtrough ready to ‘hit the ground running’ in second term as Delta’s MP

Just Posted

Federal NDP may support B.C. with major projects, Carole James says

SkyTrain Surrey extension, Massey Tunnel need Ottawa’s help

Diwali in Surrey: ‘Festival of light’ celebrations at several halls, a library, other venues

This year Diwali is on Sunday, Oct. 27, but Surrey-area events are held over a two-week period

Player-of-year Seumanutafa leads UBC to women’s rugby title

Semiahmoo grads help Thunderbirds to first-ever Canada West rugby title

People’s Party of Canada not finished, defeated Surrey candidate says

Surrey’s five PPC candidates combined received 4,213 votes

Guns, crossbows, ammo seized in raid on Langley home

Weapons also included stun guns and replica firearms

Scheer says Canada more divided than ever, as NDP and Bloc hold cards close

While Liberals were shut out of two key prairie provinces, they took two-thirds of the seats in Ontario

Two youth arrested in UBC carjacking at gunpoint, after being spotted in stolen Kia

‘A great deal of credit is due the alert person who called us,’ said North Vancouver Sgt. Peter DeVries

People’s Party of Canada’s anti-immigration views ‘didn’t resonate’ with voters: prof

Party was formed on anti-immigration, climate denying views in 2018

Windstorm knocks out power for 10,000 in north and central B.C.

Power slowly being restored, BC Hydro says

Three sprayed with mace during altercation at Port Coquitlam high school

Mounties are still working to determine exactly how many youth were involved

Investor alert: ‘Split games’ pyramid scheme circulating in B.C.

British Columbia Securities Commission issues warning about scheme selling virtual shares

‘Issue-by-issue parliament’: Expert says Liberals need to placate NDP to be effective

Scandals, social issues, racism defined 2019 federal election, SFU prof says

Misconduct investigations spike by 65% across B.C.’s municipal police forces: report

Reports overall up 15 per cent while complaints made by public down seven per cent

Homicide team investigates death of man in his 20s in Chilliwack

Victim known to police and attack likely targeted, IHIT says

Most Read