Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Metro Vancouver.

The region could be battered by winds up to 100 km/h Saturday night.

A weather system is predicted to first hit the Sunshine Coast and eastern Vancouver Island, before hitting the south coast.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.”

The winds are expected to weaken as the weather system moves inland.