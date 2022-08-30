Wildfires near Chilliwack Lake causing ‘significant smoke’ for residents

Chilliwack River Valley Fire says there’s no current threat to any residents, structures

Residents of the Chilliwack River Valley were reporting smoky conditions in the area due to wildfires around Chilliwack Lake on Monday (Aug. 29).

Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department officials put out a release to say they are “aware of several fires burning” near Chilliwack Lake, and south of the lake on the U.S. side of the border.

“These fires are generating significant smoke that is coming down the valley, it can be smelled and is highly visible,” according to the release. “There is currently no threat to any residents or structures.”

Fire officials will continue to monitor the situation closely and have been communicating with partners at BC Wildfire Service and the Whatcom County Emergency Management Staff.

“If you do see smoke, or a fire that is not related to these active fires please report it by calling 911 or *5555 on your cell phone,” the release continued. “Our members are dedicated to serving the residents of CRV, please don’t hesitate to call if you’re concerned about a fire or public safety.”

bc wildfiresChilliwack River Valleyfire