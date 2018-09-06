An eery pink sun hovered over the Lower Mainland. (Black Press Media files)

Wildfire smoke brings yet another air quality advisory to the Lower Mainland

People are advised to stay indoors and avoid strenuous activity

Metro Vancouver issued yet another air quality warning for the Lower Mainland Thursday morning, citing increased wildfire smoke being swept in from around B.C. and the western United States.

According to the regional district, the warning – which is in place for all of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley – is due to “elevated concentrations of fine particulate matte” in the air.

READ MORE: B.C. Wildfire Service says some campfire bans could be gone by the weekend

Fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, refers to airborne solid or liquid droplets small enough to easily get inside buildings.

It’s emitted by transportation sources, non-road engines, heating and burning.

Officials are advising people to avoid strenuous outdoor activities during mid-afternoon to early evenings.

Infants and the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions are at highest risk to experience negative symptoms such as chest discomfort, shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing.

People in the region are asked to avoid using diesel-powered equipment when they can, consider taking transit or carpooling and avoid burning anything.

