Thick, white smoke from the Sparks Lake blaze could be seen from Kamloops on June 28, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter)

Wildfire near Kamloops grows to 100 hectares

BC Wildfire is currently responding to a blaze 15 kilometres north of Kamloops Lake

  • Jun. 28, 2021 10:08 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

BC Wildfire Service crews are battling an out-of-control fire near Red Lake, about 15 kilometres north of Kamloops Lake.

The blaze has grown from 40 hectares at 7:45 p.m. to 100 hectares as of 9 p.m. The fire sparked Monday evening.

There are 27 BC Wildfire personnel fighting the fire, which is centred in a thick stand of trees.

In addition, there were several aircraft along with heavy equipment on the ground aiding in the effort earlier in the evening.

No structures are threatened at this time, according to BC Wildfire.

Thick, white smoke from the blaze can be seen from Kamloops.

The blaze is under investigation but is believed to be human-caused.

READ MORE: Helicopter douses small blaze off Highway 97C near West Kelowna

READ MORE: Fire above Peachland now under control

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

bcwildfireKamloops

Previous story
1 airlifted to hospital after small plane crashes in B.C. neighbourhood
Next story
Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum takes the heat during public hearing Monday night

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. (File photo)
Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum takes the heat during public hearing Monday night

File photo
Surrey needs cooling centres for homeless to ‘chill out,’ councillor says

KPU’s Pride-colour pillar at its Civic Plaza campus in downtown Surrey. (submitted photo)
Pride-coloured pillars permanently painted at KPU’s plaza campus in Surrey

Rabiah Dhaliwal. (submitted photo)
Princess-inspired Diana Awards for Surrey ‘changemakers’