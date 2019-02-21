Rex Gill shares a quiet moment with a young pup. He is described as an avid fisher and hunter, loving family man and hard worker by those who knew him best. Photo submitted

Wife remembers B.C. man killed in possible case of mistaken identity

Rex Gill was in Kamloops working to support his family after oilfield job dried up

“If you needed it, he would help.”

Generous, empathic and caring those are the words friends and family use to describe Rex Gill, the Summerland resident who was shot outside of a Kamloops motel on Jan. 23.

Gill, 41, was known by those closest to him as a family man, avid fisher and hunter, and hard worker. Sherri Lou, Gill’s wife, said he would give anything he could to help others, painting a very different portrait of her husband, who was previously thought to be involved in the Kamloops drug trade.

“To all the people that put him in the dirty biker drug trade category, he would have helped them too if they needed it,” Sherri Lou said in a statement to the Western News. “They should all be ashamed of themselves for being so judgemental to someone they never even knew all because he rode a bike and wore a vest.”

READ MORE: Summerland victim in Kamloops shooting may be a case of mistaken identity

RCMP at first suspected Gill may have been involved in organized crime as another man, Cody Marcel Mathieu, 33, was shot outside of the Super 8 Motel the same morning Gill was attacked. Mathieu was previously known to Kamloops RCMP for his involvement in the drug trade, so the deaths were thought to be linked.

On Feb. 19, the RCMP clarified that they are now investigating the possibility that Gill’s death was a case of mistaken identity. But Lou said the damage has already been done by this initial rush to judgement.

“Once drugs are involved, no one seems to care about the person and, especially in my husband’s case, the horrible things stated by the public because of the articles were damaging to my kids,” said Lou.

“(Rex) was one of a kind in so many ways. He always knew what to say or do to lighten the mood and, most of the time, all it took was a smile from him or wrapping you up in one of his gentle hugs that would make the world disappear,” wrote Lou.

“Rex would have done anything for anyone and not have thought twice, even if it was giving you our last $10 or the socks off his feet. If you needed it, he would help.”

READ MORE: ‘Bullet missed me by an inch’: Man recounts friend’s killing at Kamloops hotel

Lou said Gill previously worked “up north for months on end” to support his family, only seeing them when he was home for a week between shifts. He took a side job when the oilfield crashed, which is why he was in Kamloops the day he was shot, so that he could still make ends meet and be there for his family.

“He was a proud dad and always wanted to be able to do more for his kids. His kids were number one… He was working hard now so he could play later,” said Lou. “If I use Rex’s own words to describe him it would be ‘absolutely STELLAR!’. He was an amazing husband, dad, brother, son, uncle and friend and will be greatly missed everyday.”

The Special Crimes Unit in Kamloops is currently investigating both Gill’s and Mathieu’s homicides and have identified suspects. No arrests have been made at this time.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

 

Rex and his family and friends hit the slopes. His wife, Sherri Lou, said his kids were his top priority and he was always trying to do more for them. Photo submitted

Previous story
Another snowfall warning for Lower Mainland
Next story
UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say missing 41-year-old man found safe

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor’s Art Awards rebranding after no response from McCallum

Surrey Board of Trade event has a new logo and a new name – the Surrey Arts & Business Awards

Homicide team investigating after missing Surrey woman found dead

IHIT asking for public’s assistance

Another snowfall warning for Lower Mainland

Another 5-10 cm expected for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Sunshine Coast

OUR VIEW: Some people make it hard not to cast stones

The transgressions of people in positions of trust can shake faith in institutions they represent

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say missing 41-year-old man found safe

Todd Schneider went missing on Feb. 19 in the 13500-block of Crestview Drive

Trudeau joins hundreds in Halifax square to remember 7 refugee children lost in fire

Seven refugee children died in the blaze

Wife remembers B.C. man killed in possible case of mistaken identity

Rex Gill was in Kamloops working to support his family after oilfield job dried up

North Delta happening: week of Feb. 21

Events, courses and clubs listings for North Delta

New report calls for regulated heroin sales to curb B.C.’s overdose problem

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Millennial men least likely to have a family doctor: Statistics Canada

Report found more women have primary care physicians, compared with men

70% of Canadians agree with mandatory vaccines for children: poll

The debate for pro and anti vaccinations has heated up after a measles outbreak in Vancouver

‘Empire’ actor Jusse Smollet turns self in to face false report charge: police

Jussie Smollett turned himself into central booking

5 to start your day

Two people are in critical condition after stabbing, searchers recover body of missing snowshoer and more

‘A little baloney’ in PM’s claim about solicitor-client privilege on SNC-Lavalin

The Conservatives and NDP want Trudeau to waive that privilege so Wilson-Raybould can offer her side of the story

Most Read