The graffiti targeting the prime minister and Bill Gates appeared the morning of the federal election and remained for two days. Black Press photo

Why anti-Trudeau graffiti on an Abbotsford overpass took three days to remove

The words, “Kill Trudea,” appeared over the busy highway route on the morning of the election

A spray-painted message calling for the murder of Canada’s prime minister on the McCallum Road overpass remained in place for two days because road crews have three days to remove reported graffiti, no matter the subject.

The graffiti read “Kill Trudeau,” “Kill Bill Gates” and “Geo-engineering Murder” on different sections of the overpass. It remained until the morning of Oct. 23.

On the morning of the federal election, drivers passing Abbotsford along Highway 1 were greeted by the anti-Justin Trudeau message.

The BC Ministry of Transportation relies on drivers and patrolling crews to report graffiti and on maintenance contractors to remove it, says Danielle Pope, communication manager for the ministry.

“The ministry’s maintenance contractor performs cleanup or repairs as needed within three days of identification,” Pope said in an email.

Emil Anderson Maintenance Co Ltd., the independent contractor tasked with maintenance along Highway 1, did not respond to The News’s request for an interview.

Although similar graffiti is common on the overpass, this is the first time it has specifically targeted public figures, according to Const. Mike Willford, media officer for Abbotsford Police Department.

In 2016, up to 45,000 people drove under the overpass daily, according to traffic volume statistics from the transportation ministry.

Studies show the faster a piece of graffiti is removed, the less desirable it is for future vandals to target the property, states the City of Vancouver’s website.

Previous story
Deck that collapsed in Aldergrove built illegally, Langley Township claims
Next story
Airbnb collects double the amount of provincial sales tax expected

Just Posted

Police seek suspect, ‘person of interest’ in armed robbery at Surrey mall

The robbery happened on Oct. 27 at a Chatr Mobile store inside Central City Shopping Centre

Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

The special car had a licence plate on the front dash, but legally must be on the front of the vehicle

No-fee adoption event in Surrey to help animals find a ‘Home Fur the Holidays’

Surrey Animal Resource Centre built ‘adoption room’ with grant funding

South Surrey teen’s artistic gifts earned her spot at UBC at age 14

Now 16, Maggie Lu is working on both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music composition

SURREY EVENTS: Remembrance Day theme for Jazzlinks band concert, and more

Plays, concerts, festivals and more in our weekly events guide for Surrey

Fashion Fridays: 5 stunning winter coats

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Vancouver Island First Nation sues DFO again, says they aren’t protecting wild salmon

“The Federal Court has found DFO’s refusal to prohibit stocking of fish infected with PRV unlawful”

Deck that collapsed in Aldergrove built illegally, Langley Township claims

As lawsuits fly, Township claims the deck was built in secret with no inspections

Why anti-Trudeau graffiti on an Abbotsford overpass took three days to remove

The words, “Kill Trudea,” appeared over the busy highway route on the morning of the election

Adopt an animal through BC SPCA for half price this weekend

Animal lovers can head to shelters across the province on Nov. 9

VIDEO: Injured eagle in Salmon Arm soaring once again

Eagle damaged his wing after impaling it on a tree branch

Journalist killed in Afghanistan honoured with plaque at her Vancouver high school

A ceremony attended by her friends and family was held in the school’s auditorium

Canadian economy lost 1,800 jobs in October, unemployment rate steadies

Job losses follow gains of 54,000 jobs in September and 81,000 in August

Kane counts 3 points as Blackhawks roll to 5-2 win over Canucks

Vancouver suffers first regulation loss since Oct. 19

Most Read