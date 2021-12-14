White Rock’s first overdose-prevention site opened

An injection kit is seen inside Fraser Health’s supervised-consumption site in Surrey in June 2017. A new site has been opened in White Rock. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward file photo)

Fraser Health has opened White Rock’s first overdose-prevention site.

“Almost everyone in our province knows someone whose life has been touched by the poisoned drug crisis,” Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Sheila Malcolmson said in a news release Tuesday morning (Dec. 14) announcing the new facility.

“This new overdose prevention site will save lives in South Surrey and White Rock and connect more people to the services and supports they need.”

According to the release, the site will serve anyone who wants to have their substance use witnessed by trained staff, mitigating the risks to them of ingesting contaminated or toxic drugs.

Overdose-prevention sites aim to prevent drug overdoses and overdose deaths, and reduce the adverse health, social and economic consequences associated with substance use, by providing a place for supervised consumption, the release explains.

Tuesday’s announcement comes in the wake of the latest overdose-death statistics released by the BC Coroners Service. Shared Dec. 9, they show a new record was reached in October, with 201 deaths due to overdose recorded.

READ MORE: B.C. sees deadliest month of illicit drug crisis with 201 fatal overdoses in October

The new site is located at the White Rock/South Surrey Mental Health and Substance Use Centre in the Russell Annex at Peace Arch Hospital.

Operated by Sources Community Services Society, it is open from 5:30-10:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, however, hours may be adjusted in response to demand and other considerations.

There will be no witnessed consumption services at the site outside of these hours, the release notes.

“People under 19 years of age will receive extra support and additional assessment measures if they agree to receiving service.”

In addition to offering witnessed substance use, the White Rock site provides overdose-prevention education to those who use substances; Take Home Naloxone training and distribution; onsite monitoring of people who are at risk of overdose; and rapid detection of and response to overdose where necessary. It will also provide “harm-reduction supply distribution and disposal options,” and facilitate referrals to health services, including appropriate mental health and substance use services.

Dr. Victoria Lee, Fraser Health’s president and CEO, said advocacy for ending the stigma around substance use will also continue.

“Overdose touches everyone but the impacts are personal to those who are confronting substance use every day and to families, friends and loved ones who are left behind,” Lee said.

READ MORE: ‘My friends aren’t going to sell me stuff to hurt me’: South Surrey overdose victim

“The pandemic has exacerbated the opioid overdose crisis and we are seeing the highest-ever recorded number of deaths in our region. This overdose prevention site is an example of how we are enhancing our services.”

The release notes that to date, there have been no overdose deaths at overdose-prevention or supervised-consumption sites in B.C. The White Rock site brings to six the number of such facilities in Fraser Health. Others are located in Abbotsford, Surrey and New Westminster.

Sources’ director of personal and family counselling and support George Passmore described the new White Rock site as a “needed resource as one part of a larger strategy to reduce substance related harms in White Rock and South Surrey.”

“This overdose prevention site is a place where our trained staff can form meaningful connections with people impacted by the increasingly toxic drug supply, and support pathways out of isolation,” Passmore said in the release.

“We are grateful to help protect people and the community from the devastating harms of this public health emergency, and support people in navigating our social and health care services in a way that works best for them. We are excited to be introducing this service simultaneous to the Tides of Change Community Action Team’s Peer Support Network and community outreach team to truly meet people where they are at.”

The release notes that substance use, and the risk of overdose, affects people from diverse backgrounds. While it may be more visible with people who do not have stable housing, the majority of overdose deaths are occurring in private residences.

Overdose prevention sites have been instrumental in preventing death and harm associated with overdose, while increasing connections to health care resources and access to substance use services including treatment, decreasing injection-related litter and reducing Hepatitis C and HIV transmission, the release continues.

“They are also associated with no increase in drug use or drug-related crime. Overdose prevention services also increase opportunities for people who use drugs to contribute to the well-being of the community. The evidence suggests that the sites decrease the number of discarded sharps and reduce the number of individuals using substances in public.”

The release further notes that overdose prevention sites have also shown to reduce demand on bylaw enforcement, fire and police response, and reduce demand on the health care system, including ambulance and emergency services.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

B.C. overdosesCity of White RockFraser Health