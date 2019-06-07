White Rock waterfront parking rate decision delayed

File photo A final decision on setting waterfront parking rates has been delayed by White Rock council for further consultation with the parking task force.

White Rock council has deferred making a decison on waterfront parking rates until Monday night’s meeting (June 10), at the suggestion of parking task force chair Coun. Christopher Trevelyan.

“I’d love to be able to get things done quickly, but we have to get this right,” he told council at the May 27 meeting, at which a vote was scheduled to be taken on final reading of an amendment to the city’s fees and charges bylaw.

Under the amendment, parking on the waterfront would be free Monday to Friday during the November to February ‘winter season,’ and $2 per hour on weekends (with the fee changing to a daily $2 rate in the ‘shoulder’ months of October and March).

The trade-off would be an increase in the rate during the April to September summer season to $4 per hour in ‘high demand’ zones, including all lots, the parkade and on-street parking, and $3.50 per hour in a value-priced zone west of Oxford Street.

But Trevelyan said that his own personal canvassing of Marine Drive business owners had shown a “50-50 split” in opinions of whether the change would be effective.

His motion for a deferment until he had had further chance to confer with other members of the task force was approved unanimously by council.

Coun. David Chesney’s related request for more detailed business data linked to the city measure of granting free waterfront parking in February and March of this year was met earlier in the meeting by White Rock BIA executive director Alex Nixon.

But Nixon’s findings did not offer conclusive proof of the effectiveness of free parking in supporting Marine Drive business.

Nixon said that of three waterfront businesses canvassed for figures anonymously, two had reported higher revenues over the same two months in 2018 – but one had actually shown a decline in revenues, even while experiencing a significant increase in foot traffic.