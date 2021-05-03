White Rock urges use of ‘mass-notification’ app

Residents, visitors encouraged to sign up for ‘Alertable’

White Rock residents and visitors are being encouraged to get the ‘Alertable’ app to receive emergency notifications affecting the city. (File photo)

The City of White Rock is launching the use of a mass-notification app for notifying residents and visitors of emergencies.

In a news release issued Monday (May 3), city officials encourage residents and visitors to download the free ‘Alertable’ app to “stay aware and plan ahead.”

The system was developed by PEASI, a software company based in Calgary, the release explains. Its used for day-to-day public notices and alerting people to emergencies.

Its launch in White Rock co-ordinates with National Emergency Preparedness Week, May 2-8, for which the theme is ‘Be Ready for Anything.’

White Rock fire Chief Ed Wolfe said the app can be used “to check for closures, restrictions and hazards in advance so you can know before you go.”

Mayor Darryl Walker said it adds to the city’s emergency response efforts – it “strengthens our resilience and enhances our ability to respond.”

For more information or to sign up, visit whiterockcity.ca/alertable

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

City of White RockEmergency alert system