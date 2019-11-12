White Rock CAO Dan Bottrill addresses about 70 people who turned out to the WR Community Centre to hear about the city’s efforts to take over its water utility. (File photo)

White Rock to ‘embark on a new direction’ for city’s management

Dan Bottrill has been the city’s chief administrative officer since 2012

The City of White Rock will be looking for a new chief administrative officer in the new year.

The news follows the announcement that CAO Dan Bottrill will leave the post at the end of March.

In a notice published on the city’s website Tuesday, the city stated that “it has decided to embark on a new direction for the management of its organization.”

Bottrill, who has held the city’s top staff position since 2012, will assist the city with a transition period over the next several months, which will see the hiring of a new CAO, the announcement states.

“Accordingly, as of March 31, 2020, Mr. Bottrill will be completing his service to our community and moving on in his career to undertake other endeavours.”

The announcement says that Bottrill has made significant contributions to the betterment of the organization and the community of White Rock.

“Dan has steadfastly made himself available to Mayor and Council and provided professional advice and perspective when asked of him,” Mayor Darryl Walker said in a news release.

“His experience, knowledge and professional approach were always appreciated, and, on behalf of Council, I would like to thank him for his service to our community and for agreeing to assist us during this time of transition.

“On behalf of the City, we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

White Rock to ‘embark on a new direction’ for city’s management

