In May 2022, White Rock RCMP shared CCTV footage of a man alleged to have stolen tip jars from at least three local businesses. (White Rock RCMP Twitter screenshot)

White Rock tip-jar culprit to be sentenced

Dwayne Edward Zbucki is to learn his penalty today (Feb. 2) in Surrey Provincial Court

A man charged with stealing tip jars from multiple White Rock businesses is to be sentenced today (Thursday, Feb. 2) in Surrey Provincial Court.

Dwayne Edward Zbucki, a 59-year-old Vancouver resident, was sought by police after reports last May of incidents involving a suspect who “casually stole tip jars as he went from business to business during opening hours.”

READ MORE: Man sought in connection with multiple thefts to White Rock businesses

At the time, White Rock RCMP tweeted surveillance footage from one of the targeted businesses, asking for anyone with information about the culprit to contact them.

In the one-minute, 12-second video, a man – wearing a flat hat, light-coloured jacket and dark pants and carrying a bag – can be seen entering a coffee shop, appearing to order and then taking two containers from the counter, tucking one into his jacket and the other into the bag. He then pays for his order via tap and leaves.

Const. Chantal Sears told Peace Arch News that “hundreds” of dollars had been taken.

Sears said Thursday (Feb. 2) that Zbucki has been in custody since October. He is being sentenced on four counts of ‘theft $5,000 or under.’

The charges are not the first for Zbucki. According to Court Services Online, he has faced similar counts in communities including Burnaby, Coquitlam and Vancouver.


