White Rock takes first step toward official mural policy

Staff asked to look at best practices for selecting artists, locations

Elizabeth Hollick’s ‘The Wonderful Year We Fell In Love’ mural on the side of the White Rock Playhouse. (File photo)

The City of White Rock – already known for several landmark murals – is taking a first step toward formally encouraging more.

At its Nov. 23 online meeting, council endorsed a recommendation from the Public Art Advisory Committee that staff develop a mural policy for the city.

Included would be analysis of best practices, based on experience of other municipalities, for the selection process for artists and potential locations.

Coun. Christopher Trevelyan, of the committee, said the project would likely involve working out details with cultural development manager Elizabeth Keurvorst.

“It’s basically to figure out a policy, because we don’t have a policy in White Rock for a mural, so we want to develop one with staff,” he said.

Among notable murals in the city are the Whale Wall at Russell Avenue and Johnston Road, created by internationally-noted artist Wyland in 1984; and the nearby mural on the side of the White Rock Playhouse, painted by popular Semiahmoo Peninsula artist Elizabeth Hollick in 2014.

Earlier this year ‘Be Calm, Be Kind, Be Safe’, a mural honouring frontline health workers during the COVID-19 pandemic was painted by Peninsula artist Jim Davidson on a wall at the city parkade on Victoria Avenue, while ‘Lifting Hands,’ also celebrating health workers, was painted by a student-led fundraising group opposite the entrance to the emergency department at Peace Arch Hospital.



