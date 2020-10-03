A staff member at White Rock Seniors Village is in self isolation at home after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Fraser Health Authority. (Google Street View Image)

White Rock Seniors Village staff member tests positive for COVID-19

One person is currently in self-isolation at home, says Fraser Health Authority

A staff member at White Rock Seniors Village is in self-isolation at home after testing positive for COVID-19, the Fraser Health Authority announced Saturday (Oct. 3).

According to a release from FHA, a rapid response team is at the facility, located at 15628 Buena Vista Ave., and communication with residents and family is underway.

“Enhanced control measures have been put in place at the site,” notes the release.

Efforts are currently being made to identify anyone else who may have been exposed to the virus.

White Rock Seniors Village, owned by Retirement Concepts, is a long-term care, assisted living and independent living facility.

It is the second seniors care facility owned by Retirement Concepts to have a staff member test positive for the coronavirus in recent weeks. On Sept. 24, Fraser Health Authority announced that a staff member at Peace Portal Seniors Village had been diagnosed with COVID-19. That person was also sent home to self-isolate.

Most Read