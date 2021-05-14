White Rock has voted to bring two resolutions before the Union of B.C. Municipalities aimed at improving police response to mental health crises. (File photo)

White Rock resolutions aim to limit police involvement in mental health crises

City seeks support from UBCM, and individual municipalities

The City of White Rock is submitting two resolutions to the Union of B.C. Municipalities in hopes of improving current policies regarding police presence in response to mental health crises.

The city is calling for the UBCM to ask the province to establish an integrated regional model for a mobile crisis response car program similar to the ‘Car 67’ program currently provided by Surrey RCMP in co-ordination with the province and Fraser Health.

That program teams a mental health practitioner with a police officer to provide immediate – and more appropriate – assessment when someone in distress is brought to the attention of police and hospitalization is required.

White Rock’s argument is that a regional program could provide a consistent service for the public, without being limited by municipal boundaries.

White Rock is also asking the UBCM to endorse a call to the provincial government to allow municipalities to bill health authorities for any police officer attendance at hospitals, in such situations, that goes over 30 minutes.

READ ALSO: White Rock’s top cop calls for ‘healthcare led intervention model’

READ ALSO: Bill Fraser Health for excessive mental-health-related police time at hospital: top cop

Both resolutions were passed unanimously at council’s May 10 regular meeting following a motion from Coun. Anthony Manning.

“This is an increasing need in our community, and it’s becoming an inordinate drain on our RCMP detachment’s resources – this really needs our attention,” Manning said.

In addition to the resolutions, the city will also write to the province and regional health authorities requesting these changes. Letters will also be sent to the UBCM and the Lower Mainland Local Government Association – and all Metro Vancouver municipalities, individually – seeking support for the resolutions.

Under B.C.’s current Mental Health Act police are required to stay at the hospital with the person in need until they are in the care of a physician, city chief administrative officer Guillermo Ferrero explained to council in a written report.

But with wait times of anywhere from two-and-a-half to six hours, he said, an individual suffering from a mental health condition remains, effectively, in police custody, while the assigned officer is unable to attend to other duties.

“There is a stigmatization and a perception of criminalization when a person is in police custody, and in many circumstances, this is not the case,” Ferrero said.

A regional mobile crisis response car program would be more effective for both the police and health care authorities, he added.

“Many apprehensions could be avoided if a mental health practitioner was available to conduct an on scene assessment, as it would often avoid the need to defer to the emergency powers under the MHA.”

In comments to council, White Rock RCMP detachment commander Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls paid tribute to hospital emergency and psychiatric unit staff at Peace Arch Hospital.

“They’re very knowledgeable and professional individuals and we greatly appreciate their service,” he said, adding that issues of police time being used in mental health apprehensions were “secondary” to the main intent of improving response to public need.

“This is about a parent or children, our friends that are in an acute mental health crisis, being in police custody for unreasonable amounts of time due to the nature of the system,” he said.

“In terms of the costs of having an integrated mental health crisis car, this just means that people in crisis will receive more of a health-based response. As police, we primarily give a risk-based response assessment and this is not what many clients are asking for when they call 9-11.”


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of White Rockmental healthRCMPUBCM

Previous story
Kamloops brothers identified as pair found dead near Penticton
Next story
Man dead, 2 others injured in another suspected gang shooting in the Lower Mainland

Just Posted

Shane Ertmoed’s application for Escorted Temporary Absences was granted following a hearing May 4, 2021. (File photo)
Surrey child-killer an ‘average’ risk to sexually reoffend: Parole Board

Written reasons behind approval of Shane Ertmoed’s request for escorted absences shared

Vancouver Giants forward Justin Sourdif skates by Victoria Royals goaltender Adam Evanoff during the Giants’ 6-1 win on Tuesday, May 11, in the team’s final game of the abbreviated WHL season. (submitted photo: Giants/Doug Sage)
Surrey’s Sourdif tops B.C. Division scoring at end of short WHL season

Kamloops Blazers crowned RE/MAX Cup champs

Surrey teacher Derek Duke gets vaccinated for COVID-19 at the North Surrey clinic on Wednesday, March 24. (submitted photo: Fraser Health)
COVID-19 cases among staff drop 60% after vaccinations: Surrey school district

School-based staff first eligible for vaccine March 24

Volunteers unload 1,000 meal kits at the Cloverdale Community Kitchen May 12. CCK was gifted the meals from Goodfood and distributed the entire truckload to the needy in less than 24 hours. (Photo: Submitted)
Cloverdale Community Kitchen distributes 1,000 meals in less than 24 hours

Meal kits went to charities in Surrey, Langley, White Rock

White Rock has voted to bring two resolutions before the Union of B.C. Municipalities aimed at improving police response to mental health crises. (File photo)
White Rock resolutions aim to limit police involvement in mental health crises

City seeks support from UBCM, and individual municipalities

Prince Rupert was one of the first B.C. communities targeted for mass vaccination after a steep rise in infections. Grey area marks community-wide vaccine distribution. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. tracks big drop in COVID-19 infections after vaccination

Prince Rupert, Indigenous communities show improvement

The mighty Fraser during freshet on May 2, 2021 at Island 22 Regional Park. A new B.C. coalition representing 25 organizations, and 273,000 people, is calling on B.C. to reverse decades of wildlife and habitat declines. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Chilliwack Progress)
Coalition calls on B.C. to invest in wildlife stewardship and habitat protection

Representing 25 organizations, and 273,000 people, they seek to reverse decades of declines

FILE – RCMP (Black Press Media photo)
Man dead, 2 others injured in another suspected gang shooting in the Lower Mainland

Shots rang out at a busy parking lot at Market Crossing in Burnaby at about 8:35 p.m. Thursday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The bodies of Carlo and Erick Fryer were discovered by a local couple walking on a remote forest road in Naramata on May 10. (Submitted)
Kamloops brothers identified as pair found dead near Penticton

The bodies of Carlo and Erick Fryer were discovered by a local couple walking

Municipal governments around B.C. have emergency authority to conduct meetings online, use mail voting and spend reserve funds on operation expenses. (Penticton Western News)
Online council meetings, mail-in voting option to be extended in B.C.

Proposed law makes municipal COVID-19 exceptions permanent

A nurse prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
British Columbians aged 20+ can book for vaccine Saturday, those 18+ on Sunday

‘We are also actively working to to incorporate the ages 12 to 17 into our immunization program’

The AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine. (AP/Eranga Jayawardena)
2nd person in B.C. diagnosed with rare blood clotting after AstraZeneca vaccine

The man, in his 40s, is currently receiving care at a hospital in the Fraser Health region

Brian Peach rescues ducklings from a storm drain in Smithers May 12. (Lauren L’Orsa video screen shot)
VIDEO: Smithers neighbours rescue ducklings from storm drain

Momma and babies made it safely back to the creek that runs behind Turner Way

Most Read