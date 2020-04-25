White Rock reservoir costs jump by $200,000 over estimate

Work done now will save extra project later on: staff

A significant jump in costs for a White Rock reservoir project raised some eyebrows at council’s April 20 meeting.

The project to improve the inlet (water intake) and controls for the Roper Reservoir, being conducted by Tybo Constructors Ltd., had been approved in September at a price of $316,813.

Additional work staff requested council sign off on – including reservoir coating, piping and valves, boosted the cost of the contract by $130,000 to $446,813.

Adding in projected construction costs, consulting, engineering and concrete coring will bring the total to $515,000.

Constructed in 1971, and last inspected in 2010, the reservoir holds a total capacity of 1.14 million litres of drinking water, or 18.6 per cent of the available storage capacity for the city, serving mostly the eastern section.

Council approved the request, which also included making up the budget shortfall by deferring a water main upgrade on Coldicutt Avenue until 2025, but not before asking questions of engineering and municipal operations director Jim Gordon.

“I’m concerned,” Coun. Scott Kristjanson said. “What’s the benefit of this for the city and why was the estimate so off?”

“We can’t look in the reservoir ahead of time, until we drain it,” Gordon said. “The benefit is, we do it now, or we’ll have to schedule another shut-down maybe a year, two years in advance and do it then.”

Gordon added that draining for the anticipated project work revealed other work that needed to be done sooner or later on the reservoir.

“We knew there would be extra work to be done – we just didn’t know how much,” he said.

“We would like to do that work now, while we have the reservoir drained and while we have the opportunity,” he told council. “We don’t want structural issues, leaking, (or) those sorts of things.”


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

White Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New safety measures for Canada Post amid pandemic

Just Posted

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

Delta police ask for assistance locating missing high-risk youth

14-year-old Cloe Wheeler was last seen leaving her Ladner residence around 8:30 a.m. on April 21

Surrey student wins $40K Cmolik scholarship

Giuseppe Fasciani plans to use the money to go to Simon Fraser University, study accounting

White Rock reservoir costs jump by $200,000 over estimate

Work done now will save extra project later on: staff

Notorious South Surrey fugitive now in custody of Canadian authorities

Brandon Nathan Teixeira was arrested in California in December

Local strong: Black Press Media journalists chronicle pandemic with a community lens

Communities have endured the isolation and the uncertainty all across B.C.

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool selected by Pittsburgh Steelers in 2nd round of 2020 NFL draft

Canadian receiver starred at Notre Dame

New safety measures for Canada Post amid pandemic

Message from Luc Julien, President of Columbia River Local - Trail, Rossland, Castlegar post offices

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

The importance of accurate, ethical reporting is critical – perhaps as never before

B.C. tree planting season ramping up with COVID-19 measures in place

Every year about 5,000 tree planters from B.C. and other areas travel to the province

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Don’t use fireworks, bear bangers to celebrate health-care workers: RCMP

Squamish Mounties say they’ve received three complaints this past week for sounds similar to gun shots

Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

Elected MPs, senators and the governor general received their annual pay raises on April 1

Gangs changing tactics as closed borders, COVID-19 deal impact

Police are also seeing drugs laced with more cutting agents because of the lack of supply

Most Read