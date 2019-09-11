A Little Bud has an application for a cannabis retail store at 1484 Johnston Rd. (Contributed photo)

White Rock receives three pot shop development applications

City council has yet to review the development proposals

With the City of Surrey giving a hard pass to cannabis retailers looking to set up in the city, it seems cannabis organizations have their eyes set on White Rock as a potential place to sell bud.

There are currently no legal cannabis stores in White Rock or Surrey. However, Semiahmoo First Nation has allowed Indigenous Bloom, located on East Beach at 15782 Marine Dr., to sell everything from cannabis flower to edible cannabis-infused gummies.

Recently, the City of White Rock has received three development proposal applications for pot shops, all of which are within a two-block range.

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch has an active application for 15177 Thrift Ave.; A Little Bud has an application for 1484 Johnston Rd.; and Choom BC Retail Holdings has an application for 1550 Johnston Rd.

None of the applications have been before council.

A public information meeting has been scheduled for A Little Bud tonight (Sept. 11) at the White Rock Community Centre from 5:30-7 p.m. A meeting for BC Liquor Distribution Branch is set for Sept. 18 at the same location and same time.

According to the City of White Rock’s active development application document, A Little Bud is seeking a bylaw variance to the required separation between cannabis retail store premise and entrance to a child care facility from 100 metres to 80 metres.

BC Liquor Distribution Branch is requesting a zoning amendment to allow a cannabis store.

Last February, the City of White Rock gave initial approval to add cannabis store licensing to its existing application procedures for liquor licence referrals.

However, former city planning director Carl Johanssen told Peace Arch News at the time that doesn’t mean the current city council has changed the previous council’s zoning decision to allow only one cannabis retail store in the city centre – on a temporary use permit – as a “test case.”

