White Rock RCMP seek to return found urn to its rightful owner

White Rock RCMP want to return this urn, found on the beach and turned in at the detachment, to its rightful owner. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)

Metal vessel found on beach was turned in at the detachment this week

White Rock RCMP are seeking to reunite the owners of a decorative urn with their misplaced property, after the flower-emblazoned metal container was found on the city’s waterfront.

Were you at White Rock beach this week to scatter your loved ones ashes? We have had an urn brought in to our front counter and would like to return it to you. Contact us at 778-545-4800. pic.twitter.com/gVUThK44uN — White Rock RCMP (@WhiteRockRCMP) September 1, 2022

In a tweet posted Thursday (Sept. 1) Mounties posted a photo of the urn on Twitter and noted it had been turned in to them by a person who found it on White Rock beach.

“Were you at White Rock beach this week to scatter your love ones ashes?” the post reads.

“We have had an urn brought to our front counter and would like to return it to you.”

Anyone who would like to claim the urn or can help return it to its rightful owner is asked to call White Rock RCMP at 778-545-4800.

