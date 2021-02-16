White Rock RCMP Staff. Sgt. Kale Pauls said he’s pleased the community has the confidence to call police when they feel threatened or harassed. (Contributed photo)

White Rock RCMP Staff. Sgt. Kale Pauls said he’s pleased the community has the confidence to call police when they feel threatened or harassed. (Contributed photo)

White Rock RCMP reports decrease in assaults, increase in threats in 2020

Uttering threats and criminal harassment calls increased by more than 60 per cent

While property crimes and assaults were down in White Rock last year, police received an increased number of calls for service relating to criminal harassment and uttering threats.

White Rock RCMP released its 2020 annual report last week, which compares crime statistics to the previous year.

Last year, property crime decreased by 4.5 per cent, and assaults decreased by 10 per cent compared to 2019. During the same period, incidents of criminal harassment increased by 62 per cent, and complaints involving uttering threats increased by 69 per cent.

“I am pleased that the community has the confidence to call us when they feel threatened or harassed,” Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls told Peace Arch News via email. “In many of these incidents we educate, mediate, or initiate criminal proceeding depending on the nature of the report and the direction wanted by the victim.”

The increase in uttering threats and harassment calls were predominately associated to an increase in neighbour, landlord/tenant, and roommate incidents where a verbal threat was made or a series of harassing behaviours were reported.

The report notes that there is not enough information to conclude that COVID-19 stressors played a role in the increase of calls for service relating to harassment and threats.

RELATED: ‘Busy summer’ for White Rock RCMP traffic enforcement

However, COVID-19 did lead to an increased workload for officers.

City of White Rock Bylaw officers were the primary agency that conducted business checks and public health order education. However, RCMP officers responded to complaints after hours and on weekends.

The RCMP attended 92 calls with a COVID-19 component, undertook 14 investigations directly related to COVID-19 Related Measures Act (RMA) and seven Quarantine Act investigations.

“Education was the first step of any PHO contravention with enforcement action as a last resort. No COVID-19 RMA tickets were issued by the White Rock RCMP in 2020,” the report notes.

As far as the 10 per cent decrease in assault-based calls, Pauls said police are actively working towards increasing the reports received by police.

“Specifically sexual assaults and intimate partner violence,” Pauls said, adding that those crimes are “severely” under-reported across Canada.

“An increase in reports won’t be indicative of an increase in actual incidents, an increase in reports is a sign of the confidence that victims have in seeking the support of police and of their confidence in the justice system,” Pauls said.

“I want to ensure that victims know we are here to provide support on crimes that impact us all directly and indirectly.”

In total, police in White Rock responded to 6,905 calls for service in 2020. Among those calls, abandoned 911 calls or false-alarm calls counted for 1,128.

Other frequent calls to 911 included disturbances (519), suspicious person/trespassing (415), bylaw complaints (411) and well-being checks (396).

The most common property-crime offences included theft from vehicle (185), mischief to property (161), and theft of items such as wallets, phones, licence plates (101).

There were 39 residential break-and-enters and 12 commercial break-and-enters.

During the year, White Rock RCMP was involved in 2,006 police-motorist interactions that resulted in a violation ticket, notice and order, written warning, or other Motor Vehicle Act document. The 2,006 interactions were not counted as calls for service.


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

crime ratePoliceRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Think you may need to repay CERB? Best to start planning now, experts say
Next story
Vancouver mayor has plans to pull the trigger on banning handguns in the city

Just Posted

(file photo)
McCallum supports handgun ban in Surrey in wake of recent ‘surge’ in shootings

New bill from federal government would allow municipalities to ban handguns

Alex Fisher with injuries. (Submitted photo)
Surrey Mounties mistakenly arrest man in robbery probe, ending in injury

Police watchdog investigating after Alex Fisher, 27, mistaken for robbery suspect, hurt

Alex Fisher with injuries. (Submitted photo)
Mounties offer ‘complete apology’ to Surrey man injured in mistake arrest

Police watchdog investigating after Alex Fisher, 27, mistaken for robbery suspect, hurt

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Surrey man facing charges after allegedly posing as police officer in Richmond

Gurmandeep Singh Atwal also charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

The Tour de White Rock, along with the other BC Superweek races, has been cancelled for 2021. (File photo)
Tour de White Rock, Delta cycling races cancelled for 2021

BC Superweek will not return until 2022 ‘at the earliest’ organizers say

Sylvia Okonofua, of the University of Regina’s Stem Cell Club. (YouTube)
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Less than 3 per cent of stem cell donors are Black

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada’s vaccine supply from Europe remains secure: Trudeau

Moderna has confirmed delivery of another 168,000 doses next week, with 1.3 million to follow in March

“Our biggest challenge has been the amount of vaccine,” said FNHA acting chief medical officer Dr. Shannon McDonald. (First Nations Health Authority Facebook photo)
All First Nations on reserve to be vaccinated by end of March: First Nation Health Authority

Phase 1 hoped to be completed by end of March

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart speaks during a press conference in Vancouver on July 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor has plans to pull the trigger on banning handguns in the city

Kennedy Stewart made the announcement on the heels of Justin Trudeau’s tabling of Bill C-21

A health worker prepares shots of the CoronaVac vaccine for COVID-19, by China’s Sinovac Biotech, in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Canada was among the countries to sign up for the Chinese vaccine, but it was not delivered, leading to a delay in Canada’s vaccination program. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
B.C.’s next COVID-19 vaccine shipment to extend senior home protection

Another 55,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine expected this week

A derelict vessel in Ladysmith. (Black Press file photo)
Feds to pay for 80 abandoned boat assessments and removals in B.C.

Transport Canada will work with partners on Vancouver Island and central coast

A Prince George massage therapist will no longer be allowed to bring his phone into the treatment room after admitting he’d been playing games with one hand during sessions. (Pixabay photo)
B.C. massage therapist accused of sexual misconduct found playing games on his phone: college

Trevor Scott of Prince George will no longer be allowed to bring his phone into the treatment room

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 18, unofficially broke the Guinness World Record for most Rubik’s cubes solved while hula hooping on Feb. 13 at Pacific Christian School in Saanich. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
B.C. teen unofficially breaks world record for Rubik’s cubes solved while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 18, solves 1010 cubes in six hours

Most Read