White Rock RCMP remind drivers to obey school-zone speed limits as students head back to class

Officers will be enforcing speed limits at city’s two school zones on first day back

A trio of White Rock students – Landon, Elijah and Savannah – helped provide White Rock RCMP with some back-to-school safety tips for local drivers. (White Rock RCMP photo)

With students set to head back to school next week, White Rock RCMP are reminding drivers that school-zone speed limits are back in effect.

Schools re-open Sept. 10, and in a news release issued Wednesday (Sept. 2), White Rock RCMP noted that officers will be enforcing 30 km/h school-zone speeds in the city’s two school zones – the 15800-block of Roper Avenue, near Peace Arch Elementary, and the 1200-block of Fir Street, near White Rock Elementary.

Speeding in a school zone is a minimum fine of $196 and three points on a driver’s licence.

In the news release, the White Rock detachment also included safety tips from a trio of young students that patrolling officers met near Peace Arch Elementary – Landon, Elijah and Savannah. When asked what tips they would like adults to remember in order to make their return to school better and safer, they suggested, “No touching each other, keep your hands to yourself and don’t play tag” (Landon); “Wear a mask and stay socially distanced – six feet apart” (Elijah); and “Drive slow by the school, obey the school zone signs” (Savannah).

The detachment added a further reminder for local drivers, including to observe speed zones, as children crossing the road on their way to and from school can easily get distracted and step into harm’s way.

As well, due to COVID-19 safety regulations, RCMP noted that school lunch and recess breaks will be staggered, meaning there are likely more students outside throughout the day, at unexpected times.


Most Read