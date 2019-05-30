White Rock RCMP investigate after a report of a gun was made Thursday morning. (Lester Empey Facebook screengrab)

White Rock RCMP receive report of person with gun, ended up being someone vaping

Police swarm vehicle near Oxford Street and Marine Drive

A call to the White Rock RCMP about a person with a gun near Marine Drive ended up being a lot less sinister than initially reported.

Lester Empey posted a video on Facebook Thursday morning showing six police cruisers surrounding a vehicle near the corner of Marine Drive and Oxford Street.

Police can be seen in the video handcuffing one man and then searching the vehicle.

White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears told Peace Arch News that someone reported to police that they saw someone with a gun.

However, it turned out to be someone vaping, Sears said.

Sister of man accused in South Surrey torched-SUV killing makes court appearance

