White Rock rail forum leads to renewed calls for relocation

File photo Increased commercial rail traffic through White Rock and South Surrey, including dangerous goods that pose an environmental threat, has led to increasing calls for examination of rail relocation options.

A public rail forum Friday at White Rock Community Centre – which brought together local politicians and some 200 concerned citizens – led to a reffirmation of the need for a study of relocating the BNSF route off the waterfront.

The panel – chaired by White Rock council incumbent Grant Meyer and including retiring White Rock Mayor Wayne Baldwin and retiring Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner, as well as South Surrey-White Rock MP Gordon Hogg, Surrey-White Rock MLA Tracy Redies, and railways consultant Mary-Jane Bennett – was adamant that efforts would and should continue to persuade the provincial and federal governments to help fund a long-planned relocation study.

And although Hogg came bearing gifts from the federal government – a $1.63 million-plus commitment to five White Rock and Surrey infrastructure projects to increase safety of the line in the short term – speakers seemed in agreement that this was a first step only.

Baldwin said that city council, at its next meeting Monday, would be acting to award contracts on work to upgrade crossings and safety bells and whistles which could reduce the need for train whistles through the city.

But while the work would mean, “safer crossings and allow people to get a better night’s sleep,” Baldwin said, “it’s a stop-gap measure – it’s not the end result.”

He said he has been heartened by news of agreements between the province and the U.S. to move forward with high speed rail using the Highway 99 corridor, and that he believes that a twinning of the route could take dangerous goods off th waterfront.

And Mayor Linda Hepner said that while Surrey has renewed its call for a 10 km speed limit through South Surrey to match the current restriction in White Rock, she feels that climate change and the erosion of the shoreline will inevitably lead to consideration of route relocation sooner rather than later.

For their part, Redies and Hogg vowed to keep up pressure on Premier John Horgan and federal transportation minister Marc Garneau to come through with funding for the joint White Rock and Surrey study of relocation.

More to come…