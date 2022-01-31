Pride-colour-decorated vehicles are to roll through White Rock convoy-style July 24, as part of the White Rock Pride Society's 1st Annual Pride Ride. (White Rock Pride Society Facebook photo)

White Rock Pride Society discrimination case against Star of the Sea postponed

Initially scheduled to take place in January, the hearing has been moved to May

White Rock Pride Society’s BC Human Rights Tribunal hearing with the Star of the Sea Catholic Church has been postponed until May.

The hearing, which was initially scheduled to take place this month, relates to a Pride Society allegation that the Star of the Sea Parish discriminated against the society on the basis of sexual orientation.

The Pride Society filed a complaint with the Tribunal in the summer of 2019.

SEE ALSO: White Rock Pride Society discrimination case against Star of Sea now includes 5 intervenors

In April of that year, society president Ernie Klassen said that his organization felt discriminated against because Star of the Sea would not rent its community centre to the society for a ‘Love is Love’ event.

For its part, the church said that it reviews all applicants for events to ensure that the proposed use of the community centre “would not be contrary to the teachings on faith and morals of the Catholic Church.”

SEE ALSO: Human Rights Tribunal denies church’s request to toss out White Rock Pride Society’s complaint “We regret that this will inevitably disappoint some people and we strive to give answers in as timely a fashion as possible,” a statement from Archbishop delegate James Borkowski read.

Not long after the case was brought to the Human Rights Tribunal, the Star of the Sea changed the name of its hall from “Community Centre” to “Parish Center”

The Pride Society is seeking a declaration from the Tribunal that Star of the Sea’s conduct “was discriminatory and without bona fide and reasonable justification.”


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

PrideWhite Rock

Previous story
Liberals, industry groups look to solve supply-chain issues, and prevent future woes
Next story
Report of people with guns in Abbotsford turns out to be filming of movie

Just Posted

Surrey council to vote Monday night on contract for 29 replacement vehicles – among them six dump trucks – as well as eight additional vehicles. (Photo: surrey.ca)
Surrey looking at spending $3M on 37 vehicles

"For lease" sign outside 104 Avenue Centre, a long-vacant building on 104 Avenue in Surrey, on the Whalley/Guildford border. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Sold: Long-empty 104 Avenue building in Surrey could see commercial tenants by summer

People attend the Cloverdale flea market, ca. 1990s. (Photo: Terrance William Lyster Collection/Courtesy of Surrey Archives, 2015.0009.117)
Cloverdale’s unique past will come to life in a virtual talk Feb. 10

Canada women’s national softball team pitcher Danielle Lawrie, centre, sits with infielders Emma Entzminger, left, and Holly Speers, right, during practice at the 2018 Canada Cup International Softball Championship. (The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck photo)
Canada Cup tournament to return to South Surrey in June