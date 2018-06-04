(File photo)

Handguns pointed at ‘random’ carjacking victims in White Rock

Incident occurred at Pacific Avenue and Habgood Street Friday night

Two men armed with handguns carjacked two White Rock residents Friday evening.

Const. Chantal Sears said the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. June 1, at Pacific Avenue and Habgood Street, and the targeted vehicle was later found torched in Langley.

“At this point, it appears random,” Sears told Peace Arch News Monday morning.

Sears said the victims were not harmed and the culprit remains at large.

“We don’t have any suspects at this point,” she said.

According to a news release issued shortly after noon, two men “on foot” approached the victims’ vehicle, which was stopped at a stop sign.

“(They) pointed handguns at the occupants and ordered them out of their vehicle,” the news release said.

“The wallets and cellphones of the victims were stolen before the suspects drove away in their vehicle.”

Police are looking for two Caucasian men in their 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 778-593-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Handguns pointed at 'random' carjacking victims in White Rock

