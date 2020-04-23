The lights on White Rock’s iconic pier will glow red on Friday in tribute to fallen RCMP officer Const. Heidi Stevenson and the other 21 victims of the tragic mass shooting that happened April 18-19 in Nova Scotia. (Gabor Dosa/Amateur Photography Entry)

White Rock pier to glow red for victims of Nova Scotia shooter

City announces Friday tribute will include a salute to health care workers at 9 p.m.

The lights on White Rock’s iconic pier will glow red on Friday, April 24, in honour of the lives lost tragically in Nova Scotia last weekend.

The announcement was made Thursday afternoon in a tweet by the City of White Rock, which noted the display is also intended to acknowledge the service of White Rock RCMP members and will include a tribute to health care workers at 9 p.m.

The pier is currently closed to the public to promote physical distancing, but the display can be viewed on the city’s website at whiterockcity.ca/piercam

A nationwide campaign #WearRedFriday is calling for all Canadians to wear red on April 24 as a tribute to RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson and the other victims of Canada’s worst mass shooting.

READ ALSO: ‘Multiple patients’: Recordings of first responders reveal chaos in Nova Scotia Mass Shooting

The attack by a single shooter, which began Saturday night (April 18) and continued until late Sunday morning, claimed 22 victims, as well as that of the 51-year-old gunman, who was shot by police outside a gas station at Enfield, NS, north of Halifax.

