White Rock names two more ‘Oustanding Canadians on the Peninsula’

The City of White Rock has recognized two more ‘Outstanding Canadians on the Peninsula’.

In a special meeting last week, Mayor Wayne Baldwin and councillors paid tribute to the community service of Earl Marriott Secondary teacher Michael Mackay-Dunn and longtime civic volunteer Bill Wallace, rounding out the roster of this year’s recipients.

The two other 2018 recipients – announced last month – are retiring South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce executive director Cliff Annable and community event organizer Moti Bali.

Mackay-Dunn, a 13-year Peninsula resident, is the first coach for Earl Marriott’s football program and is department head of the school’s First Nation Program. He teaches First Nation Studies, Economics and Business Studies.

The recognition particularly marks Mackay-Dunn’s advocacy on behalf of the First Nation Program and ongoing associated educational support for both students and teachers.

Baldwin noted Mackay-Dunn’s leadership of the committee that brought the Cen’Alien Totems welcome post project – a vision of late Semiahmoo First Nation grand chief Bernard Charles undertaken by carver Leonard Wells – to the school in 2013 and oversaw the formal installation ceremony in 2014 as part of the Year of Reconciliation.

Also noted was MacKay-Dunn’s involvement in the First Nations program’s hosting of the annual Spring Pow Wow, along with SFN.

Wallace, a 58-year Peninsula resident, was honoured for many hundreds of hours he has spent volunteering for service clubs, fundraisers, festivals and special events in the community.

This includes work with the Kinsmen Club, The Lions Club (through which he received the Lions International Fellowship Award) and both Peninsula Royal Canadian Legion clubs (Branch 8 – for which, as a piper, he participated in 100 parades – and Branch 240).

Among Wallace’s many other community service contributions have been helping fundraise $22,000 for a bus for the physically challenged for Peace Arch Hospital; chairing the Sunnyside Villas Seniors Housing Society; 34 years as a volunteer for White Rock’s Community Christmas Day Dinner, and service as a director and member of the White Rock Curling Club.

He has also served as a committee member for the Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club, as well as spending years as a Little League coach and a Cub Scout master.