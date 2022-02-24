White Rock logs its chillest Feb. 23 in 65 years

Temperatures hit low of -5.5 C, compared to -4.4 C in 1957

White Rock’s chilly overnight temperatures set a new record for Feb. 23.

According to Environment Canada data, the “White Rock area” had its coldest Feb. 23 in decades this week, dipping to -5.5 C – the lowest its been on that date since 1957, when the mercury dipped to -4.4 C.

The record was reportedly among several toppled across the province.

On the flip side, White Rock’s warmest Feb. 23 in recent history was in 1958, when the day was a balmy 15 C.

In a weather statement issued Thursday morning (Feb. 24), Environment Canada advised that overnight temperatures were anticipated to hover around -5 C through Friday (Feb. 25) morning, after which, things are anticipated to get both warmer and wetter.

The chill of recent days is the result of “an Arctic air mass in place over the B.C. coast,” the advisory explains.

“Temperatures this morning are expected to be minus 5 or colder,” it continues. “These temperatures combined with light easterly outflow winds will result in windchill values near minus 10. Temperatures will rise to plus 5 this afternoon but will lower to minus 5 again Friday morning.”

Some Semiahmoo Peninsula motorists reported having a slippery commute Thursday morning.

City of White Rock crews got to work Wednesday night brining priority routes, according to an Instagram post.

The post appeals to drivers to proceed “slowly and cautiously,” and to report any city issues to whiterockcity.ca/requestforservice

Today’s temperature is forecast to reach a high of 4 C – a far cry from both the chilly low of -11.7 C recorded in White Rock on Feb. 24, 1936, and the balmy 14.4 C high logged on the same date in 2005.

