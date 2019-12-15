City of White Rock Coun. Scott Kristjanson said he went on “doggy debris disposal duty” on Dec. 12. (Contributed photo)

White Rock councillor on ‘doggy debris disposal duty’

City received 31 complaints about pilot project in first 15 days

City of White Rock Coun. Scott Kristjanson went beyond the call of duty after the city received a complaint about dog debris on the promenade.

Kristjanson, who spoke to Peace Arch News Dec. 12 to provide an update on the controversial pilot project, said that morning the city received a complaint about dog feces on the promenade and that he went on “doggy debris disposal duty.”

“I beat staff,” Kristjanson said, and offered to share photographs of him handling the business.

According to data presented to the Dogs on the Promenade task force, which Kristjanson sits as chairman, there were 31 complaints about the pilot project in the first 15 days it operated.

RELATED: Dogs allowed on White Rock Promenade during off season

From Oct. 13 to Nov. 8, the city received 31 complaints about the project from 11 individuals. In that time, bylaw officers wrote one ticket.

“Speaking as a councillor, I wish there was more (tickets written). I think we’re being too nice, but we don’t want to have a reputation as being a mean city either, so there’s a fine line,” he said.

Although majority of the correspondence the city has received has been negative, Kristjanson said he’s heard stories of how the pilot project positively affected seniors lives.

“We’ve had several seniors actually just gush about how happy they are about this,” Kristjanson said, adding that prior to the pilot some seniors – particularly if they are unable to drive to a different dog park – were “shut in.”

SEE ALSO: Three quit White Rock’s ‘Dogs on the Promenade’ task force

“They’re meeting people in the community that they never met before. It feels like – and this is what they told us – that they’re part of the community for the first time in years,” he said.

Complaints the city has received about the project from Oct. 1 to Nov. 8 include defecation; dogs on the pier; wildlife interference and unleashed dogs. The city has not received a complaint for an aggressive dog or bites.

The project is to conclude March 31.

Previous story
Pedestrian dead after struck by vehicle in Surrey

Just Posted

Pedestrian dead after struck by vehicle in Surrey

Incident took place on 7100-block of Scott Road

Initiative launched to curb dwindling Ocean Park association memberships

Market totes now included as part of membership

Loblaws calling on Surrey residents to donate to food drive

Stores collecting food donations until Dec. 24

Surrey councillor wants the policing transition process to ‘immediately stop’

Brenda Locke to make motion at Dec. 16 meeting to reconsider current plan

The ‘Upside Down’ is coming to Surrey with ‘One Man Stranger Things’ parody

Charles Ross one-man act based on first two seasons of hit Netflix show

VIDEO: Success of wildlife corridors in Banff National Park has advocates wanting more

Demand for more highway protection escalated after seven elk were killed by a semi-trailer near Canmore

B.C. VIEWS: Hunger does not end with the season

Despite innovations in food distribution, the need is still there in B.C. communities

VIDEO: Giants edged out by Everett

Another case where Vancouver outshot an opponent, but couldn’t get past the other goalie

Sharks beat Canucks 4-2 to snap 6-game skid

Vancouver visits Vegas on Sunday

Fans sing Canadian anthem after sound system breaks at BMW IBSF World Cup

The Canadians in attendance made sure their team and flag were honoured on the podium

VIDEO: Fire destroys Big White Ski Resort chalet

Social media eulogies peg the property, nicknamed “The Pharamacy,” as both loved and hated

Prince George RCMP use bait packages to catch porch pirates over the holidays

First-in-Canada program with Amazon looks to combat parcel theft

Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in 2017 Stanley Park stabbing

Lubomir Kunik was found by a man out walking his dog on the beach late on Feb. 1, 2017

Vancouver homeless camp brings community, safety, home, says resident

Encampment in the city’s Downtown Eastside is one of many that have sprung up in B.C.

Most Read