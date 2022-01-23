White Rock council to consider partnering with Surrey on warming shelter

City of White Rock council are to decide Monday whether or not to finalize plans to create a daytime warming centre in the city.

At a Jan. 11 meeting, council approved developing a plan for a temporary solution to provide a daytime warming centre for homeless people in the community.

At the meeting, council directed staff to come up with one or more locations that can be used as a daytime warming centre, and that the city cover costs, including facility rental and qualified staff, while pursuing partnerships with other community organizations and seeking other funding sources.

On Jan. 24, city staff is to present a $160,000 option, in which the City of Surrey and White Rock will each pay half, for the creation and operation of a daytime warming shelter built inside a modular office trailer. The trailer is to be located in the parking lot adjacent to the baseball concession and washroom facility at Centennial Park. The warming shelter, if approved, is to be operational from Jan. 28 to March 15.

Staff received a quote of $3,000 per day from Engaged Communities of Canada for operating a warming shelter for up to 30 people experiencing homeless from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The cost would be less if the centre is only opened as needed during periods of minus degree weather, the city report notes.

Funding the service is not identified in the White Rock’s 2022 operating budget. If council approves the project, it would require a further tax increase of .32% in 2022.

To read the report that’s to be discussed at Monday’s meeting, click here.