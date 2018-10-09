White Rock candidate launches empty house registry

A White Rock council candidate has launched an empty-house registry.

Independent Christian Lane is asking residents to register the address of suspected empty houses on his website

“My goal is to collect this anecdotal information as a valuable litmus test & to help encourage our new Mayor and council, whomever the good people of White Rock choose, to tackle the empty homes issue in our community head on,” Lane announced in a tweet Tuesday.

Lane wrote on his website, christian4council.ca, that the new mayor and council have an opportunity to demonstrate leadership on the issue.

“We can leverage our contributions and relationships through the Metro Vancouver Board, the Union of British Columbia’s Municipalities and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities to champion a Metro Vancouver wide strategy,” he wrote.

“The solution starts with data collection, which is why I’m launching my empty homes registry initiative.”