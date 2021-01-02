The Fantom building under construction Dec. 1, 2020. The question of how high buildings should be in White Rock will be the topic of discussion again, in an online public open house scheduled for 5:30 p.m., Jan. 14. (File photo)

White Rock building height question of city open house

Jan 14 online event will present options for outside the town centre

The contentious issue of how tall buildings should be in White Rock will be aired once again this month – this time as the main topic of discussion in a digital public open house scheduled for Jan. 14.

The online meeting – held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. as a Microsoft Teams live event – is part of the city’s ongoing Official Community Plan (OCP) Review.

The open house will focus on building heights outside the Town Centre – presenting options for the Town Centre Transition areas (north of Thrift Avenue, both to the east of George Street and to the west of Martin Street); the Waterfront Village area (along Marine Drive between Stayte Road and Oxford Street), and the East Side Large Lot Infill area.

Input from the meeting will be included as part of a report to go to White Rock City council in spring 2021, and may result in changes to the OCP, which guides the overall pattern of development in the city by setting policies for future development application decisions.

The city’s notice of the meeting states, however, that the open house “represents an early stage of public review and in most cases, planning applications will be subject to a future public hearing at which time members of the public will be given the opportunity to express their interests and concerns directly to Council.”

Regular council meetings for the new year will resume this month with meetings Jan. 11 and Jan. 25, continuing via electronic means during the ongoing pandemic. All meetings are livestreamed and available for viewing at any time on the city’s website.

The Jan. 14 open house can be joined by clicking the link on the city website (instructions note that viewers don’t need install or log in to Microsoft Teams to attend.

A survey to obtain input on these options will also be available on Jan. 15 at www.talkwhiterock.ca/ocp-review and a paper survey can be mailed to those who prefer that option.

For more information, visit https://www.talkwhiterock.ca/ocp-reviewor email planning@whiterockcity.ca


