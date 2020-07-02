The City of White Rock is adding to its parking enforcement budget for three months, and will begin a city-wide review of available stock, regulations and management options. (File photo)

White Rock boosts parking enforcement budget

Staff suggests city-wide review of regulations and best practices

In a move to address ongoing parking concerns in the city, White Rock council has endorsed an increase in equipment operating costs, and requested a preliminary report on the possibility of a city-wide parking review as part of strategic planning discussions.

In a unanimous vote on Monday (June 29), council approved the recommendations of a report from financial services director Colleen Ponzini, who is also responsible for parking and enforcement.

The recommendations include an additional $10,000 in operating costs, which will come from the city’s operating contingency budget.

Ponzini told council that while current ticketing figures show enforcement is taking place at 2018 and 2019 levels, continuing complaints show that increased enforcement is necessary in the short-term, particularly in light of recent COVID-19 changes to parking on the waterfront and development-related parking issues in the uptown area.

READ ALSO: White Rock to open more resident-only parking at waterfront

READ ALSO: White Rock extends waterfront parking time limit

Using budgeted temporary staff, she said, the increase will enable the city’s parking enforcement division to have two more officers to schedule over the next three months.

“There are currently two parking officers on at one time who perform all parking-related functions throughout the city,” she noted.

“The additional staff will require some equipment to perform their role, which is estimated to cost approximately $10,000 for the three months.”

Ponzini said staff believe many issues related to parking – including a significant amount of parking stock added since 2014, plus updated pay parking at the hospital, arena and the new waterfront parkade – are ripe for a city-wide parking review that could best be completed with outside consultant expertise on best practices.

“Such a review would consider the current parking regulations, oversight, and technology which are interrelated and involve all sorts of topics such as – but not limited to – signage, bylaws, demand management, equipment, software, rates, enforcement practices, bylaw adjudication, customer service, and management,” she said.

A motion before council from Coun. Scott Kristjanson to re-open the waterfront parkade was defeated on a split vote, however.

Staff told council that while physical re-opening of the parkade could be accomplished within two days, a number of reports on managing physical distancing, cleaning, signage and other safety considerations for use of the parkade are still pending.


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City CouncilWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
All community COVID-19 outbreaks declared over in B.C.
Next story
‘Queue jumpers’ not welcome in B.C. as COVID-19 U.S. cases rise: Horgan

Just Posted

Cloverdale students make puzzles for care home residents

Students from Cloverdale’s Sunrise Ridge delivered gifts to seniors and thank you notes to first responders

COLUMN: Timing just right for raising minimum wage

Raising minimum wage will protect human life and reduce poverty, writes Garber Black

New goalkeeper training centre opens in Cloverdale

Nestled on Surrey-Langley border, facility offers full range of training programs

Easter Seals drop zone returning to Surrey as ‘great no-contact event’

Health and safety a ‘top priority’ for annual event

Blustery South Surrey walk to benefit homeless

Patricia Mulvaney is walking 10k to boost awareness of Surrey Urban Mission Society

All community COVID-19 outbreaks declared over in B.C.

Abbotsford manufacturer cleared by Dr. Bonnie Henry

‘Queue jumpers’ not welcome in B.C. as COVID-19 U.S. cases rise: Horgan

Premier Horgan said he’s heard concerns that Americans have stopped at Vancouver hotels instead of heading to their destination

Police arsenal deployed to avoid potentially violent situation: Mounties

Langley RCMP arrest armed Vancouver man after Tasering him on side street

US officer resigns after photos, connected to death of black man in 2019, surface

Elijah McClain died, last summer, after police placed him in a chokehold

Black worker files discrimination complaint against Facebook

Oscar Veneszee, Jr. has worked as an operations program manager at Facebook since 2017

Nestle Canada selling bottled water business to local family-owned company

The Pure Life bottled water business is being sold to Ice River Springs

US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

President Donald Trump said the jobs report shows the economy is “roaring back”

Ottawa jail inmates argue anti-COVID measures a breach of charter rights

The prisoners allege guards did not wear masks until April 25

Epstein pal arrested, accused of luring girls for sex abuse

Ghislaine Maxwell was in an intimate relationship with Epstein for years

Most Read