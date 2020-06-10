White Rock boaters rescue woman off East Beach

Woman was in distress after being followed by an animal during her swim

A number of boats turned up to assist a woman after the Canadian Coast Guard put an emergency call. (Contributed photo)

A couple of whale watching boats and a recreational vessel assisted a 26-year-old woman who was in distress in the waters off White Rock’s East Beach earlier this week.

White Rock Sea Tours owner Andrew Newman said he was out on an excursion June 7 when an emergency call came over the radio from the Canadian Coast Guard.

Newman said Vancouver Whale Watch and his company responded to the call and located a small recreational vessel that had just pulled the 26-year-old woman out of the water near East Beach.

“The 26-year-old stated she was a good swimmer and only felt in distress when she saw a seal or sea lion,” Newman wrote to Peace Arch News, adding that the animal was following her.

“Her husband was unsure and called officials after he felt she had gone too far. Onlookers on shore stated it appeared she was in some kind of difficulty.”

Newman said they brought the woman back to the White Rock Pier, where they were met by first responders. The woman was not injured.

