White Rock RCMP patrol the waterfront strip in this photo posted to the detachment’s Twitter account on Jan. 27, 2021. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)

White Rock beachgoers fined for fires, public intoxication

Majority of weekend visitors were well-behaved, police say

A steady weekend for White Rock RCMP included a joint patrol of the waterfront that landed several people with fines and one in handcuffs, police say.

“Although the vast majority of people were properly enjoying White Rock, there were some that allowed alcohol to bring out their less than better side,” Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls said Monday (May 17).

Three $115 tickets were issued for being intoxicated in public and nine for consuming liquor in public ($230 each). One person was arrested after they “berated and obstructed” the officer writing the ticket, Pauls added.

Police also attended 17 beach fires over the weekend, issuing tickets in some of those instances as well.

Pauls said more than 80 calls for service were fielded by police between Friday and Sunday night, when additional officers were on shift conducting “proactive patrols” along Marine Drive and the beach areas. One officer participated in the joint patrol with BNSF – conducted Friday – which typically sees the team traverse the waterfront in a hi-rail truck to conduct education and enforcement.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Rail patrols through South Surrey/White Rock aim to keep safety on track

A tweet by the detachment Saturday morning highlights one of the rail patrol’s low points.

“Most people responsible, respectful & receptive. Being intoxicated on the beach with an illegal fire combined with acting as rude as you can to one our kindest officers is not #WhiteRock,” the tweet states. “Fines issued.”

Another low point that played out at the beginning of the weekend involved an individual being released from custody after a warrant for their arrest had been dealt with. The person spat in an officer’s face, Pauls said. They were promptly re-arrested and held for court.

Pauls said dozens of traffic stops conducted throughout the weekend highlighted a noticeable increase in new drivers at the wheel with too many passengers in their vehicles – each of those drivers received a $109 fine.

Increased patrols on the beach and promenade are also planned for the upcoming May long weekend, Pauls said.


