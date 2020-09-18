A White Rock acupuncturist operating out of the White Rock Square building was suspended for a month following investigation into complaints of excessive fees and scare tactics. (Google Streetview photo)

White Rock acupuncturist suspended for ‘scare tactics, excessive fees’

30-day suspension for Jun Hua (Davy) Hua issued Aug. 18

A White Rock acupuncturist was suspended from practising for a month following investigation into a complaint that he charged excessive fees and used scare tactics – including telling a client she could be suddenly paralyzed and die due to a neck injury – to encourage a client to spend more money at his clinic.

According to a notice of action taken Aug. 18 posted to the College of Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners and Acupuncturists of British Columbia website, concerns regarding treatments provided by Jun Hua (Davy) Zhu from 2015-2016 were brought forward in January 2017.

Zhu practises at Wen Acupuncture & TCM Clinic, at 30-1480 Foster St., (White Rock Square), college officials confirmed.

The complainant’s report also included concerns with treatments provided to her dog, the notice states.

Among other things, an inspector’s report raised concerns that Zhu had failed to comply with record-keeping practices; failed to obtain or record appropriate informed consent; provided therapy – B12 injection – which was beyond the scope of his practice and without appropriate liability insurance in place; “failed to put the best interests of his patient first by charging excessive or unreasonable fees”; and engaged in inappropriate and unprofessional communications by advising the complainant “to put her affairs in order in case she suddenly dies.”

The complainant was also encouraged to take on debt to pay for continuing treatments, the notice adds.

Zhu consented on Aug. 18 to a 30-day suspension of his practice, and agreed to provide the complainant partial reimbursement of both the cost of treating her dog as well as the “excessive” costs she paid for treatments and herbs.

He also agreed, among other things, to not repeat the inappropriate conduct with regards to record-keeping, obtaining consent and excessive fees; to complete an ethics program and medical record-keeping seminar at his own cost within 12 months; and consented to random spot audits for the next three years.

Friday (Sept. 18) is the last day of Zhu’s suspension.


