A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alta., Sunday, June 14, 2020. A Whistler, B.C., woman has been hit with a $60,000 fine after feeding bulk produce to bears over the course of a summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Whistler, B.C., resident fined $60,000 for feeding black bears

The majority of the fine has been ordered to go to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation

A Whistler, B.C., woman has been hit with a $60,000 fine after feeding bulk produce to bears over the course of one summer.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says it launched an investigation in July 2018 after reports of a person feeding black bears.

The service found a resident had been intentionally feeding bulk produce — including up to 10 cases of apples, 50 pounds of carrots and up to 15 dozen eggs — throughout the summer.

The service linked the feeding to three bears it had to kill in September 2018 after the animals destroyed property and showed no fear of humans.

Conservation officer Sgt. Simon Gravel says the fine is precedent setting and the service hopes the large sum deters others from feeding animals.

The majority of the fine has been ordered to go to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation.

– The Canadian Press

