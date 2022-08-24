Where and how to vote in the Surrey South provincial byelection

Five candidates, eight voting days to fill MLA’s seat left vacant last April

By the time nominations closed on Saturday, Aug. 20, five candidates had declared their intent to run in the byelection for the riding of Surrey South, vacated by Liberal MLA Stephanie Cadieux last April.

Who’s running

• Jason Bax, Libertarian;

• Harnan Bhangu, Conservative;

• Pauline Greaves, BC NDP;

• Simran Sarai, BC Green Party;

• Elenore Sturko, BC Liberal Party;

Where and when to vote

General Election Day is Saturday, Sept. 10, with polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in most locations.

Six days of advance voting will take place Sept. 1-4 and Sept. 6-7, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

Vote-by-mail packages must be requested by Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. To request a voting package, go to elections.bc.ca/votebymail or call 1-800-661-8683. Completed vote-by-mail packages can be returned to the district electoral office, #200-5477 152 St., until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

To ensure you are registered to vote and that your information is up to date, go online to elections.bc.ca/register or call 1-800-661-8683.

In all, there will be eight in-person voting places within the riding, but some will only be open on select dates. All advance-voting places are wheelchair accessible.

• Benchmark Business Centre, 113-5477 152 St. Open Sept. 6, 7, 10;

• Chantrell Creek Elementary School, 2575 137 St. Open Sept. 10;

• Gracepoint Community Church, 3487 King George Blvd. Open Sept. 6, 7;

• Jericho Ridge Community Church, 19533 64 Ave. Open Sept. 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 10;

• Pacific Heights Elementary School, 17148 26 Ave. Open Sept. 10;

• Peace Portal Alliance Church, 15128 27B Ave. Open Sept. 10;

• Rosemary Heights Elementary School, 15516 36 Ave. Open Sept. 1, 2, 3, 4, 10;

• District Electoral Office, #200-5477 152 St. Open Sept. 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on General Election Day, Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Who can vote

To be eligible to vote, you must be a resident of the Surrey South electoral district (see map), 18 or older on Sept. 10, 2022, a Canadian citizen and a resident of B.C. since March 9, 2022.

For more information, visit the Elections BC website.

BC politicsSurrey