The Safeway store at 10355 King George Blvd., Surrey. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

The Safeway store at 10355 King George Blvd., Surrey. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

BUSINESS

Whalley grocery store will close this spring

‘The decision to close a store is never taken lightly,’ says Sobeys media rep

The Safeway store in Whalley is set to close for good.

On Thursday (Feb. 18), staff were told that the longtime retail outlet would shut its doors on Saturday, May 29.

The Sobeys-owned grocery store, located at King George Boulevard and 104th Avenue, sits on prime land, just east of the towering Civic Hotel and Surrey City Hall.

It’s not yet clear whether the store will be re-branded or if the building will be knocked down for redevelopment of the site.

A Sobeys media relations representative confirmed the pending store closure in an email to the Now-Leader.

“The decision to close a store is never taken lightly,” the unsigned email reads. “There are a number of factors that are taken into consideration when making the decision to close a store. We are very thankful to the Surrey community for shopping our store and hope they will continue to shop with us at our nearby Safeway Fleetwood location.”

The company is working “closely with our teammates and the union and will continue to throughout the transition,” the email continued. “We are sincerely grateful for our teammates’ commitment and dedicated service to Safeway. We are also committed to supporting employees as they transition to new roles within our business or outside of the Company.

“All of our pharmacy patients will be transferred to the new pharmacy location to ensure there is no interruption in patience care. Our pharmacy team will be in touch with patients directly to provide transfer information.”

The store is located a block north of the former Stardust roller rink building, demolished Feb. 13 to make way for a 49-storey tower on the site.

• RELATED STORY/PHOTOS: Surrey’s old Stardust building demolished to make way for 49-storey tower


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Retailing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man found dead near Harrison Lake after 9 hour weekend search
Next story
Abbotsford’s Grand River Foods ordered to close by Fraser Health due to COVID-19 outbreak

Just Posted

A classroom in Surrey school district is cleaned last year. Over the weekend, school communities in Surrey and Delta were advised of exposures to the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant of the COVID-19 virus. In some cases individuals and in others entire classes, have been directed to stay home and self-isolate while awaiting test results. (file photo surreyschools.ca)
U.K variant of coronavirus detected at seven schools in Surrey, Delta

Individuals, classes directed by district to stay home and self isolate

Tim and Yvonne Everson see Callie after she went missing for 43 hours. (Wade Deisman photo)
White Rock man rescues dog that was trapped for 43 hours inside hidden well

At first, Wade Deisman thought his neighbour got a new puppy, but the barking didn’t stop.

Gurjinder Bhurji (left) and Hardip Jhaj are among organizers of the Run Surrey Run event. (File photo: Tom Zillich)
‘Run Surrey Run’ will kick off as a virtual event this spring

For 2021, registration is limited to 2,000 participants, for $25 each

Surrey’s Arshdeep Bains (bottom right) and his Red Deer Rebels teammates are living in the suites at their home arena during the upcoming 24-game WHL season. (Red Deer Rebels photos)
Living at rink ‘a cool opportunity’ for Surrey’s Bains and WHL teammates

Red Deer Rebels will live at home arena during 24-game junior hockey season

The Safeway store at 10355 King George Blvd., Surrey. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Whalley grocery store will close this spring

‘The decision to close a store is never taken lightly,’ says Sobeys media rep

Meteor spotted over Edmonton, Alta., on Feb. 22, 2021 by several, who took to social media to share their surveillance camera captures. (@KixxAxe/Twitter)
VIDEO: Fireball meteor streaks across sky, spotted by early-morning risers in Alberta, B.C.

Videos of the quick streak of light flashing across the sky before 6:30 a.m. MST

(Canada Post-Special To The News)
Ontario Canada Post worksite hit by major virus outbreak excluded from inspections

Just this year more than 300 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and one person has died

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH. (Pool/Getty Images/TNS)
Possibility of wearing masks into 2022 to defeat COVID-19: Dr. Fauci

Despite getting vaccinated, masks will be essential

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Janet (left) and Karen Johnson. (Shelley Woods Boden/Facebook)
Petition to keep Wells Gray murderer in jail garners 39K signatures and counting

Family and friends compiling victim impact statements to keep David Ennis behind bars.

Sarah Palmer holds up a swab before administering a COVID-19 test in late December. The state announced on Tuesday that a variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 had been detected in Alaska for the first time. (Photo by Ben Hohenstatt/Juneau Empire)
Canada’s ‘long-haulers’ without family doctor need primary care: medical association

At least 10 per cent of COVID-19 patients are believed to suffer from symptoms months after their diagnosis

Abbotsford’s Grand River Foods has closed for the second time in less than five months due to a COVID-19 outbreak amongst employees. (Google photo)
Abbotsford’s Grand River Foods ordered to close by Fraser Health due to COVID-19 outbreak

Second time in five months that food processing plant has had to close due to coronavirus cases

Kent Harrison Search and Rescue searched 30km of logging roads Saturday night (Feb. 20), looking for a missing ATV driver. (KHSAR/Facebook)
Man found dead near Harrison Lake after 9 hour weekend search

The 21-year-old had gone missing while ATVing on the Harrison East Forest Service Road Saturday

Alli Schroder is the first woman to sign with a Canadian College Baseball Conference program, according to Baseball Canada. (Submitted photo)
B.C. pitcher becomes first woman in college baseball league’s history

Right-handed pitcher Alli Schroder commits to Vancouver Island University Mariners for 2021-22

Most Read