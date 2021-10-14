West and East Newton lead the way for single doses for adults in Surrey

Fraser Health held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey on Friday, May 7, 2021. Roughly 400 people pre-registered to get their vaccine the week before. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Vaccination rates for eligible Surrey residents have increased by one per cent from Oct. 4 to Oct. 11, according to the latest data from the BCCDC’s regional surveillance dashboard.

The BCCDC breaks Surrey into nine communities: North Surrey, Whalley, Guildford, West Newton, East Newton, Fleetwood, Cloverdale, Panorama and South Surrey.

Rates for second doses for 12-plus as of Oct. 11 are: North Surrey (82 per cent), Whalley (86 per cent), Guildford (82 per cent), West Newton (88 per cent), East Newton (87 per cent), Fleetwood (87 per cent), Cloverdale (85 per cent), Panorama (88 per cent) and South Surrey (85 per cent).

That’s about 85.6 per cent of those aged 12 and up who are fully vaccinated, which is up one per cent (84.6 per cent) from Oct. 4. First doses are at 92.9 per cent, which is up about half a per cent (92.3 per cent) from the Sept. 27.

Provincewide as of Oct. 12, it was slightly lower with 82.6 per cent of those aged 12 and up having received both doses, while 88.8 per cent have received one dose.

Rates for those fully vaccinated for 18-plus as of Oct. 11 are: North Surrey (83 per cent), Whalley (87 per cent), Guildford (83 per cent), West Newton (88 per cent), East Newton (89 per cent), Fleetwood (88 per cent), Cloverdale (85 per cent), Panorama (89 per cent) and South Surrey (86 per cent).

That’s about 86.3 per cent of those who are 18-plus who are fully vaccinated, which is up nearly one per cent (85.4 per cent) from Oct. 4. About 93.4 per cent of people aged 18 and over have had one dose, which is upt a little more than half a per cent (92.7 per cent) from Oct. 4.

Notably, West and East Newton are leading single doses in the age category with 98 per cent and 97 per cent, respectively.

Provincewide, second doses for adults were slightly lower at 83.3 per cent by Oct. 12, and first doses are at 89.3 per cent.

When it comes to those who are aged 50-plus and fully vaccinated, the rates are: North Surrey (84 per cent), Whalley (89 per cent), Guildford (86 per cent), West Newton (91 per cent) East Newton (92 per cent), Fleetwood (90 per cent), Cloverdale (90 per cent), Panorama (92 percent) and South Surrey (89 per cent).

That’s about 89.2 per cent of those aged 50 and older who are fully vaccinated, which is up less than half a per cent (88.9 per cent) from Oct. 4. First doses are at 92.5 per cent, which is up 0.1 per cent (92.4 per cent) from the previous reporting period.

Meantime, weekly cases in Surrey have stayed roughly the same from the previous reporting period.

For the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, the BCCDC is reporting 325 cases. For Sept. 19 to 25, there were 344 cases.

Surrey’s daily average rate of cases remains the same from the previous weeks at five to 10 cases per 100,000 people. It’s not the highest daily average rate of cases in the Lower Mainland during this fourth wave, eastern Fraser Valley is seeing the highest rates of cases at more than 20 per 100,000.

But Surrey reported the most cases in the Lower Mainland between Oct. 3 and 9.

Surrey was followed by Vancouver with 295 cases, Abbotsford (244), Langley (228), Burnaby (160), Tri-Cities (127), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (110), South Surrey/White Rock (90), Mission (69), North Vancouver (57), New Westminster (56), Richmond (41), Delta (39) and West Vancouver (16).

Broken down by the nine communities, Surrey’s test positivity for Oct. 5 to 11 stayed the same at 3.3 per cent from 3.9 per cent the week of Sept. 28 to Oct. 4: North Surrey (five per cent), Whalley (three per cent), Guildford (three per cent), West Newton (two per cent), East Newton (three per cent), Fleetwood (four per cent), Cloverdale (three per cent), Panorama (four per cent) and South Surrey (three per cent).



