Weekly COVID case counts continue to drop in Surrey

Weekly COVID-19 cases in Surrey continue to decrease, however that comes with decreased availability to testing.

For the week of Jan. 16 to 22, there were 1,449 cases, which is down from 1,972 cases Jan. 9 to 15, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. That’s about a 26 per cent decrease.

Weekly case counts have been decreasing for the last two weeks, but that’s as the province has recommended those who are fully vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms do not need to be tested.

The BCCDC separates South Surrey/White Rock from the rest of Surrey, which also reported another decrease..

For Jan. 16 to 22, there were 238 cases, which is about a 23-per-cent decrease from the week prior.

Meantime, Surrey’s daily average rate of cases has slowed down again to between 30 and 45 cases per 100,000 people. The previous week Surrey was recording between 45 and 60 cases per 100,000.

However, Surrey was surpassed by Vancouver, which report 1,644 cases uring the same time period.

In the Lower Mainland, Surrey was followed by Tri-Cities (536 cases), Burnaby (498), Abbotsford (414), North Vancouver (346), Langley (323), Richmond (273), Delta (259), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (238), New Westminster (212), Mission (95) and West Vancouver (81).



