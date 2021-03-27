A driver pulls up to the new COVID-19 testing and collection centre at 14577 66th Ave. in Surrey. It was relocated from an urgent primary care centre near Surrey Memorial Hospital. This new centre allows for up to 800 tests per day, which is 550 more than the previous centre, according to Fraser Health. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

A driver pulls up to the new COVID-19 testing and collection centre at 14577 66th Ave. in Surrey. It was relocated from an urgent primary care centre near Surrey Memorial Hospital. This new centre allows for up to 800 tests per day, which is 550 more than the previous centre, according to Fraser Health. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Weekly COVID-19 cases in Surrey continues to climb

Number of new cases rising for the past five weeks

Surrey’s number of new COVID-19 cases per week has been increasing for the last five reporting periods.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control releases a map each week, breaking down the new number of cases in municipalities.

READ MORE: ‘The great amplifier’: COVID exposes disparities in Surrey, survey suggests, Dec. 18, 2020

Between March 14 and 20, there were 946 cases reported in Surrey, the most in all of the Lower Mainland. It was followed by Vancouver, which reported 618 cases in the same period.

From the end of November to mid-February, the number of cases reported in Surrey each week dropped from a high of 1,588 in Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, 2020 to a low of 538 cases Feb. 7 to 13.

Since then, Surrey’s number of new cases reported has been going up steadily for five weeks.

Between Feb. 14 to 20, there were 579 cases reported.

Then 674 new cases between Feb. 21 and 27.

From Feb. 28 to March 6, there were 863 new cases.

March 7 t0 13, there were 925 new cases.

Surrey COVID cases – by month, week
Infogram

The BCCDC separates South Surrey/White Rock from the rest of the city, and while there are fewer new cases reported each week, it’s been going up slightly in that region since early March.

Feb. 28 to March 6, the region reported 36 new cases.

Then March 7 to 13, there were 85 new cases.

Most recently, there were 118 new cases reported between March 14 and 20.

This all comes as B.C. has reported 4,891 new cases since last Friday (March 19). Of that, 2,545 are in the Fraser Health region.

READ MORE: Another 908 COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. Friday, nearing record, March 26, 2021

Friday’s 908 cases were the highest daily total since last November when new cases peaked at nearly 1,000 a day.

– With a file from Tom Fletcher


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Quesnel Search and Rescue say missing Prince George boy found

Just Posted

Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Courthouse in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey man who brutally murdered wife must serve 11 years before applying for parole

A jury found Rizig Hamet Bona, 47, guilty of second-degree murder following a seven-week trial

A driver pulls up to the new COVID-19 testing and collection centre at 14577 66th Ave. in Surrey. It was relocated from an urgent primary care centre near Surrey Memorial Hospital. This new centre allows for up to 800 tests per day, which is 550 more than the previous centre, according to Fraser Health. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Weekly COVID-19 cases in Surrey continues to climb

Number of new cases rising for the past five weeks

Surrey’s Jude Hannah, right, with her mother in a photo taken before the COVID-19 pandemic and posted to Twitter on March 25, the day B.C.’s rules for long-term care visitation were changed. (Photo: twitter.com/studiojude)
No joke: On April 1, Surrey woman hopes to hold mother’s hand for first time in more than a year

‘The irony of the April 1st date hasn’t been lost on families,’ Jude Hannah says

North Delta’s Tasty Indian Bistro and Reach Child and Youth Development Society are partnering for a drive-thru edition their popular A Taste of Reach fundraiser on Friday, April 23, 2021. (Submitted photo)
‘A Taste of Reach’ fundraiser going drive-thru for 2021

The 4th annual North Delta fundraiser will take place on Friday, April 23

teaser photo
Surrey gymnasts leap to compete during pandemic with help of video camera

‘We’re finding a way to make it happen for the kids during a pretty difficult year,’ coach says

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

A hermit crab looks out of a tank at the Ucluelet Aquarium on Oct. 27, 2020. Saturday, April 3, 2021 is World Aquatic Animal Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 28 to April 3

World Aquatic Animal Day, Bunsen Burner Day and Find a Rainbow Day are all coming up this week

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Quatse with the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre staff. (Marine Mammal Rescue Centre photo)
VIDEO: Quatse the abandoned sea otter pup recovering under 24-hour care

Still no official word on whether Quatse will be able to be released back into the wild.

Coquitlam arena is set up for community immunization centre Friday, preparing to open Monday, March 29 for people with appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccine. (Craig Hodge/Facebook)
Another 908 COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. Friday, nearing record

Rapid rise in new cases, hospitalization holding steady

Bean, a small dog, got her head stuck in the reclining mechanism of a couch on Wednesday night. (Facebook/Kamloops Fire Rescue)
Kamloops fire crews free Bean the pup trapped in reclining chair

‘We don’t rescue cats out of trees anymore… but we do occasionally rescue dogs out of reclining couches!’

Search and rescue teams looked into the night Thursday, March 26 for a missing boy near Hixon. (Nechako Valley Search and Rescue Facebook photo)
UPDATE: Quesnel Search and Rescue say missing Prince George boy found

Search efforts to find Luke, age 12, were concentrated just outside of Hixon

B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman looks on during an event in Vancouver. British Columbia has set greenhouse gas emission reduction targets for most sectors in the provincial economy, including the oil and gas industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. is 1st in Canada to set emissions targets for industries, communities

Sets 33-38% emission reduction target for oil and gas, up to 32% for transportation and 38-43% for industry

Minister of Citizens’ Services Lisa Beare held a press conference Friday (March 26) with various stakeholders, including North Island and North Coast MLAs and executive director of Coastal First Nations, Christine Smith-Martin.
Province spending $55M to bring high-speed internet to more of B.C.’s coast

Announced Friday, Connected Coast project is expected to connect 139 communities – 48 being rural and Indigenous

Most Read