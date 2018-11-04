Slides and debris cover Lynn Headwaters Regional Park. (Metro Vancouver)

Weekend downpour causes washouts and slides at parks in Vancouver area

Lynn Headwaters Regional Park is closed

Stormy weather and mudslides this weekend have prompted the closures of a popular park in North Vancouver.

Metro Vancouver says winds of 80 kilometres per hour and high river levels made Lynn Headwaters Regional Park dangerous and debris flow has blocked the entrance road.

The regional district says the entire park is closed due to damage and hazardous conditions, although the weather cleared by Sunday.

The full closure follows partial closures earlier this weekend.

On Saturday, the Lower Lynn Loop trail was closed due to washouts.

The regional district also says part of the Baden-Powell trail was rerouted following a washout at Grouse Mountain Regional Park.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Investigators probing cause of fatal two-plane crash over Ottawa
Next story
Puppies stranded on cliff in B.C. find ‘forever’ homes with rescue crew members

Just Posted

Former Surrey CFL player facing 2nd-degree murder charge in ex-girlfriend’s death

Josh Boden is charged in connection to Kimberly Lynn Hallgarth’s 2009 death

Inter-generational camp helps South Surrey children deal with grief

Peace Arch Hospice Society partnered with Revera Whitecliff

Light rail, SkyTrain, highways could lead to higher nearby property values: report

Light rail, SkyTrain, major highways could see property values rise by hundreds of thousands of dollars

One person dead after collision in Surrey

Three others injured

UPDATE: Special weather statement over for Lower Mainland

Gusts could reach up to 80 km/hr

Candlelight vigil honours the memory of Nicole Bell and other missing B.C. women

Friends and supporters share memories, grief and healing moments

UPDATE: Runner hit by bus during Vancouver Fall Classic

No details are available on the runner’s condition

11 orphaned golden retriever puppies ready for adoption from B.C. humane society

The puppies required emergency foster parents after their mother passed away in September

Puppies stranded on cliff in B.C. find ‘forever’ homes with rescue crew members

The 16-week-old dogs were found last month on the side of the cliff

Weekend downpour causes washouts and slides at parks in Vancouver area

Lynn Headwaters Regional Park is closed

Investigators probing cause of fatal two-plane crash over Ottawa

One plane had reportedly been headed to the airport with ‘landing gear issues’

B.C. Lions face difficult trek to earn Buono a title in his final season

B.C. will open the CFL playoffs on the road in Hamilton next Sunday

B.C. VIEWS: Going back to the disco era of labour relations

NDP may remove restrictions on school strikes, union sign-ups

Mild, dry winter expected for much of B.C.

El Niño to affect weather pattern coming off Pacific Ocean

Most Read