‘We have to restore trust at city hall,’ says rookie Surrey councillor

Former Mountie Rob Stutt says he wants people to be proud to call Surrey home

Rob Stutt with his Harley in his garage in Surrey on Saturday, Dec. 3. (Photo: Anna Burns)

This is the sixth in a series of profiles of city councillors elected on Oct. 15.

– – –

Rob Stutt is often known for his history with the RCMP but the rookie city councillor says he is keen on being a team player and working for the residents of Surrey.

Stutt, a Surrey Connect councillor, was elected with 25,699 votes.

The Sullivan resident has called Surrey home for more than three decades. Stutt and his wife have three adult children and two grandchildren.

He grew up outside of Edmonton, Alta. He joined the RCMP at just 19 years old, with his first posting in Richmond. He worked for 10 years in Surrey, patrolling the streets and then in major crimes.

“I can say without a doubt Surrey was the highlight and most enjoyable service in my career,” said Stutt.

In 2000, he retired from the RCMP and accepted a job at ICBC in the special investigations unit. He retired from ICBC five years ago.

Those who know Stutt know of his love for his family, friends, dogs, motorcycles and gardening.

He got his first motorcycle when he was a teen. His love for motorcycles has only grown over the years. He says he especially loves distance rides. Weather permitting, Stutt loves taking his Harley out on Christmas Day.

He also has a long history with the Cloverdale Minor Hockey Association, being involved in one way or another since the 1990s.

He says he has always kept a close eye on municipal affairs over the years.

“I’m not a politician and I’ve never had any inkling in being a politician,” said Stutt.“I realize you can’t complain if you’re not willing to step up and do something.”

He says his main focus is public safety in Surrey.

“My feeling is public safety is basically the foundation of everything else.”

Stutt said that public safety is not limited to just the police force. It also includes mental health programs and emergency preparedness.

And he said he has never been opposed to municipal police service in Surrey. He told the Now-Leader he has “utmost respect for municipal police agencies and officers.”

But he is concerned about Surrey’s transition to a municipal police service and what he calls a lack of answers. He said he was often sent from one government office to the next when he would enquire about the transition.

To that end, Stutt said he believes Surrey RCMP is the best police force for the city and is the most accountable one.

He first met Brenda Locke four years ago at a hockey game. He told the Now- Leader that Locke is a woman of her word who listens and has integrity. He was proud to run under her slate.

“I feel very strongly that we have to restore trust in city hall,” said Stutt. “Through accountability, integrity, honesty and work ethic.”

He said he respects that there is a diverse range of opinions on the council. What is vital, he said, is that everyone is a part of the team.

“You have to give it your best effort, you have to do it based on your beliefs, you have to do it based on respect, you have to do it based on what you feel is best for the city.”

Finally, Stutt said his hope for Surrey is that it is a place people are proud to live in.

“I’ll do the very best I can out of respect for, not only the people that voted for me, but the people who voted.”



edit@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

City of Surrey