Police ‘race against time’ to find missing Metro Vancouver senior amid sub-zero temperatures

Thomas Tremblay, 68, likely spent Friday (Feb. 12) outdoors in South Burnaby, said police

Michael Tremblay, 68, was last seen headed for a walk on Friday, Feb. 12. (Vancouver police handout)

Police are alerting the public to the disappearance of a senior who has a brain injury. They’re asking Metro Vancouver residents to check their yards, sheds, or unlocked vehicles to see if Thomas Tremblay is there.

The 68-year-old was last seen headed for a walk on Feb. 12, said Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department.

It is likely the senior spent Friday night in below-freezing temperatures, the officer said in a Saturday (Feb. 13) news statement.

“We are in a race against time to bring him home safely,” noting recent snowfall and below-zero temperatures.

Tremblay left his home near Fraser Street and East 53rd Avenue at around 12:30 p.m., according to his caregiver he was headed for a walk in South Burnaby.

Investigators believe the senior last swiped his Compass Card at around 1 p.m. at Edmonds Station. He may have been headed to Byrne Creek Park.

Tremblay stands five-foot-eight, is white, has short grey hair, a medium build and uses a cane to walk.

“Police conducted extensive searches throughout the evening and into the night, however we’ve been unable to locate Mr. Tremblay,” said Addison.

Anyone who sees the senior is asked to call 911 and stay until first responders arrive.



sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

missing personPolice