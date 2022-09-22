Wanted man arrested at Surrey home by IHIT investigators on homicide case in Richmond

Homicide investigators say they’ve arrested Arjun Purewal at a home in Surrey.

He was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant since late-August, when Purewal had illegally removed an ankle monitor, according to Coquitlam RCMP.

Police say Purewal, 25, was arrested Tuesday (Sept. 20) by investigators with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), following a search of Surrey residence in relation to a Richmond homicide investigation.

No location of the Surrey arrest is noted in a RCMP news release.

In August, Purewal was awaiting sentencing in connection to a Vancouver Police Department investigation into a kidnapping in Richmond a year ago, in September 2021.

“During the course of its investigation, IHIT located Purewal at the Surrey residence as part of an ongoing investigation into a 2021 Richmond homicide,” says Corporal Alexa Hodgins of Coquitlam RCMP.

IHIT says Purewal is in custody pending a court appearance.

